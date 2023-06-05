The world must work as one to end plastic pollution: Guterres





Every year, more than 400 million tons of plastic are produced worldwide, a third of which is used only once, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. 2000 trucks per day Every day, the equivalent of over 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic is dumped into our oceans, rivers and lakes. He noted that microplastics are finding their way into the food we eat, the water we drink and even the air we breathe. Plastic is made from fossil fuels, the more plastic we produce, the more fossil fuels we burn and the worse we make the climate crisis, said the UN chief. We have the solutions But solutions are close: including the legally binding agreement that remains pending, after five days of negotiations involving more than 130 countries last week. This is a promising first step, but we need all the practice, he said, noting that a new report from the UN Environment Program (UNEP) shows that plastic pollution can be reduced by 80 percent by 2040 if humanity acts now to reuse, recycle and get rid of plastic. We must work as a government, companies and consumers to break our addiction to plastic, advocate for zero waste and build a truly circular economy. Together, let’s create a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable future for everyone. Youth collecting plastic bottles, cans and solid waste from the Chilika wetlands, East India.. Unpleasant facts The statistics on the damage caused by plastic are frightening: more than400 million tons of plasticis produced every year worldwide, half of which is designed to be used only once. Of this, less than 10 percent is recycled, according to UN figures. An appreciated one19-23 million tonsend up in lakes, rivers and seas every year – roughly the weight of 2,200 Eiffel Towers. Plastic on the menu Microplastics defined as plastic particles up to 5 mm in diameter, find their way into everything we consume and breathe. It is estimated that every person on the planet consumes more than 50,000 plastic particles per year, and much more if inhalation is taken into account. Thrown away or incinerated single-use plastic harms human health and biodiversity and pollutes every ecosystem from mountaintops to the bottom of the ocean. With the science and solutions available to tackle the problem, governments, companies and other stakeholders must step up and speed up action to solve this crisis, the UN said, underscoring the importance of World Environment Dayin mobilizing transformative action from every corner of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/06/1137322 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos