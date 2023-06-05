Chinese Defense Minister Li tells foreign militaries, mind your own business

China’s national defense minister warned foreign powers not to operate warships and aircraft near its territorial waters and blamed Washington for recent provocative meetings between US and Chinese units.

Gen. Li Shangfu, speaking Sunday at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, singled out a Western policy he called maritime hegemony as the provocation for Saturday’s incident in the Taiwan Strait between the guided-missile destroyer USS. Chung-Hoon (DDG-93) and People’s Liberation Army Navy guided missile destroyer CNS Suzhou (132) during a transit in the Taiwan Strait.

The best way to prevent similar incidents in the future was for the countries’ naval ships and warplanes not to carry out closing operations around other countries’ territories, he said.

What’s the point of going there? For China, we always say mind your own business, take good care of your ships, your fighter jets, take good care of your airspace and territorial waters, if that’s the case, then I don’t think there will be problems in the future. Li said in response to questions after his speech, China’s New Security Initiatives.

Contrary to international maritime law, China considers the Taiwan Strait an internal waterway and its sovereign territory that requires prior permission for a warship to transit. Likewise, China claims sovereignty over significant parts of the South China Sea and East China Sea, which are international waters and airspace under international law. The People’s Liberation Army routinely sends warships and fighter jets to intercept foreign military ships and aircraft based on violations of China’s territory.

Earlier in his speech, Li said other nations used freedom of navigation and innocent passage as a pretext to exercise maritime hegemony. The US and its allies send warships and aircraft in freedom of navigation operations that test what Washington considers excessive territorial claims. Beijing has routinely called US FONOs in the South China Sea destabilizing and provocative.

As defense minister, every day I see a lot of information about foreign ships and warplanes coming to areas near our territory, Li said.

They are not here for innocent bystanders. They are here for provocation.

There have been several incidents of interception involving US, Australian and Canadian surveillance aircraft by Chinese fighter jets, in which the actions of the Chinese aircraft have been deemed unsafe.

Video: A Chinese warship came within 150 yards of hitting the USS Chung-Hoon destroyer. Journalists on board caught the moment on video and witnessed the near-crash. “The fact that this was announced over the radio before it was done clearly indicated that it was deliberate.” pic.twitter.com/cuksOabO15 Ian Ellis (@ianellisjones) June 3, 2023

For its part, Chinese warships and aircraft routinely operate near the territorial waters of neighbors such as Japan and the Philippines. In the past, Chinese warships have exercised the right of innocent passage through US territorial waters in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. Under innocent passage, warships may pass through territorial waters without any notice, so long as this is not prejudicial to the peace, good order or security of the coastal State,according to Article 19 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Lee’s speech was his first to an international audience since his appointment as Minister of National Defense on March 12. He spoke little about any of China’s new security initiatives, except for a brief mention of China’s Global Security Initiative (GSI) that was announced in February.

During the question-and-answer session, Li only stated at GSI that he had meetings with defense officials of eleven countries during the Shangri-La Dialogue and that they had agreed that their militaries would have deeper and wider interactions and thus China with purpose. for promoting more peace and stability in the region.

Li’s speech followed a pattern of past Chinese speeches at the Shangri-La Dialogue indirectly criticizing the United States by referring to it as a country that has created trouble in the region. China, on the other hand, was committed to the path of peaceful development. Li also reiterated the red line of the People’s Liberation Army in Taiwan.

If anyone dares to separate China from Taiwan, the Chinese military will not hesitate for a second. We will not be afraid of adversaries and will resolutely protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs, Li said.

He said Beijing was open to military-to-military communication between Chinese and US forces. Both countries and their militaries had smooth communication channels at lower levels, but China had principles regarding communication in that exchanges and communication should be based on mutual respect without giving additional details.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and the US commander of the Indo-Pacific, Adm. John Aquilino, have said several times that there is a lack of communication between the US and Chinese defense institutions. On Saturday, Austin called on China to open direct channels of communication between the defense leaders and militaries of the two countries.

Neither Li nor Austin held any discussions during the Shangri-La Dialogue. The pair met briefly on the sidelines for a quick handshake.

Connected