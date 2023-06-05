Dean Winter fails the Franklin electorate





June 6, 2023 Dean Young, Dean Winter has lost his way as bold, conspiracy-fueled attacks on the government mount over a deal to finally give Tasmania an AFL team. With David O’Byrne now the most popular Labor member in Tasmania, is this some sort of faux-dress rehearsal for Winter to prove his leadership credentials? It certainly cannot be taken seriously. There is no collusion with the AFL. The deal has been released, with Adelaide Crows Chairman John Olsen referring to it as the ‘deal of the century’ for Tasmania and admitting “The Government has put the deal, the contract on the table and that then makes it very easy for people to choose a different component of the deal without considering the whole deal. I think it takes a lot of courage for a government to do that.” The Prime Minister has deposited in the parliament all relevant information that was given to him and that can be published. The fact that many of the reports were available before this week further shows that the government was very open with Tasmanians about the deal and the multi-purpose stadium at Macquarie Point. Like his Labor colleagues, Mr Winter would rather play politics than support a transformative project which will deliver $2.2 billion in economic activity over the first 25 years, our AFL team and 4,200 jobs alone during construction, including from his electorate. Member for Franklin Dean Young pointed out that in Parliament this week Mr Winter failed to deny that he had abandoned our AFL dream and thrown in his lot with the Greens. “The questions for Mr. Winter today are simple,” Mr. Young said. “Does an AFL team support Tasmania? Because if it does, it should support the stadium project. “Or, does he support the plan of the Greens? A plan that will kill the stadium, kill the AFL team and stop the jobs and investment it will generate. “It is a shame that Mr Winter is listening to the Greens more than the constituents of Franklin he is supposed to represent. “My constituents have been voting with their feet all week, coming to the office from all over to pick up supporter stickers for our team and stadium. I’m done three times! Tasmanians are increasingly realizing that a multi-purpose stadium at Macquarie Point will not only bring us the AFL team we’ve been waiting for decades, it will be used all year round for big events, big name concerts , conventions and festivals. It will boost local businesses through additional trade and will be something all Tasmanians can be proud of. “Instead of trying to block his return to the Labor fold, Mr Winter would be better off taking advice from Mr O’Byrne, who is actually involved in the local football scene and supports our team and the stadium.” Mr. Young concluded. At least Mr. Winter should stop the lazy personal attacks and start working for the betterment of our electorate and the state. More media releases from Dean Young

