International
Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 3, 2023
A tremendous amount of work is being done to protect the entire Fort Chipewyan community. Anyone not assigned a role in the joint response cannot be in the community while a Mandatory Evacuation Order is in effect.
While we know people are concerned about their homes and property, travel in and out of Fort Chipewyan undermines firefighting operations as all resources are needed to protect the community.
Vehicles remaining at Big Dock must be moved
All vehicles left at the Fort Chipewyan dock must be moved. They are restricting access for launching and loading ships. This area must be clear so that supplies and people can get in and out of the community as quickly as possible.
If you have left your vehicle at the dock, local field crews will move it to a safe location. The Athabasca Tribal Council and hotel evacuee support teams will help you get your keys to Fort Chipewyan. They have a vehicle relocation form that you need to fill out so they can keep track of your keys and return them to you. Please drop off your keys as soon as possible and they will provide more details and answer any questions you may have.
Failure to release your keys will result in your vehicle being towed or removed from the bank area, as it poses a safety hazard and slows down efforts to protect the entire Fort Chipewyan community.
Community protection
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Mtis Nation, the Municipality and the Province with the support of the military are working tirelessly to protect the community. Troops from the military are standing at Archie Simpson Arena.
Alberta Wildfire has 60 firefighters, numerous aircraft and several pieces of heavy equipment that work directly to contain and manage the fire. There are dozens of firefighters and field crews who are continuing to build new fire breaks around the community to augment the fire breaks that are already in place.
Crews on the ground are removing debris, wood and other flammable materials around homes and buildings in the community. They are also cutting grass, trimming trees and cleaning gutters to further protect homes and buildings.
Fire status
At the time of this update, Alberta Wildfire is reporting that the MWF-025 wildfire is approximately 21,955 hectares and burning out of control 4.5 km from Allison Bay, approximately 2.5 km from the airport and approximately 7 km from downtown Fort Chipewyan. The fire is being continuously monitored. Find updated information on the status of wildfires in the region at Alberta Interactive Fire Map aand in Fort McMurray forest area updates. This information is also available on the Alberta Wildfire App.
Support of evacuees
Members of the Fort Chipewyan community will be evacuated after Tuesday, June 6. There are close to 1,000 registered evacuees staying in Fort McMurray and surrounding areas. The community is coming together to ensure there are plenty of activities, support and resources available for anyone who has been displaced from their home.
Supplies available
Supplies including clothing, diapers and other toiletries will be available at Centerfire Place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 3. If accommodation support is needed after 4:00 PM, please contact Pulse at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000.
Community membership cards
Community member cards are available to any Fort Chipewyan evacuee without formal identification. These cards can be used for free access to MacDonald Island Park and RMWB Transit. If you need a card, visit the information board located in your hotel. Please keep it with you as it can be used multiple times.
Events for Sunday, June 4:
|
event
|
location
|
time
|
Evacuee Family Fun Day
|
Syncrude Sports and Wellness (9908 Penhorwood St.)
|
13:00 – 17:00
|
Play in the Space Indoor Playground (ages 1-12)
|
8130 Manning Ave
|
11:30 – 19:00
|
Opening Ceremonies of the YMM of Pride
|
Keyano College (8115 Franklin Ave)
Kiym Community Park (Franklin and Main)
|
12 o’clock in the afternoon
2 in the afternoon
A transportation schedule has been developed by ATC to help evacuees attend community events and activities. For more information, visit rmwb.ca/fortchip.
Caring for your pets
Bylaw Services has moved all dogs from Centerfire Place to the K9 Clubhouse at 145 McMillan Road. The cats are currently being held at the Fort McMurray SPCA, 155 MacAlpine Cresent. To check if your pet is one of them or to arrange pickup, contact Pulse at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000.
For any pets still in Fort Chipewyan, please complete Animal rescue request or call Pulse for assistance.
Transportation
Bus passes are available at Centerfire Place. For more information on transit routes and schedules to get around the community, visit rmwb.ca/transit.
The Mobility Assistance Required Transportation Service (SMART Bus) is available by appointment for seniors (ages 65 and older) and those with mobility issues. Learn how to register and book a ride at rmwb.ca/smartbus.
Mental health resources
We understand that this is a stressful time for you and your loved ones. The following resources are available for support:
Financial support of the province
The province offers financial support if you have been evacuated from your primary residence seven days or more. You can sign up now, but financial support won’t be available for seven days
Albertans who qualify will receive:
- $1,250 for each adult 18 and older
- $500 for each dependent child under 18
Make sure you’re signed up for a MyAlberta account. Learn more at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca. If you need help, go to the Alberta Supports office in the provincial building in Fort McMurray (9915 Franklin Ave.) or call 310-4455 for support.
How to evacuate
By air: Request a seat on the plane by contacting Pulse between 7 am and 7 pm at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000. Contact information will be removed and Emergency Social Services will follow up to provide details on the next available flight to Fort McMurray.
By Boat: Contact Pulse prior to departure at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000 from 7 am to 7 pm All vessels must travel to the Barge Landing in Fort McKay. Transportation from Fort McKay to an evacuation registration center will be provided if Pulse is notified prior to departure.
Stay informed
Evacuees can find all emergency updates and information at rmwb.ca/fortchip and on trusted community channels, as well as the municipal Facebook and Twitter pages @RMWoodBuffalo.
For questions or further information, please call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rmwb.ca/en/news/fort-chipewyan-community-update-june-3-2023.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: SGX Nifty Reports Positive Start; Asian stocks are trading higher
- How to download photos from Google Photos and save them elsewhere
- Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 3, 2023
- Sweden, Turkey and Finland set to continue Swedish NATO membership talks
- It’s unfair that the Covid inquiry judges a principled figure like Boris Johnson so harshly
- “And just like that…” Actor Evan Handler says Kim Cattrall’s cameo is “awesome” despite having “no contact with anyone” – Deadline
- NEC Australia appoints Ayala Domani as Vice President of Technology and Innovation
- Dean Winter fails the Franklin electorate
- Michael van Gerwen: Dutchman wins US Darts Masters title at Madison Square Garden | Darts News
- Interesting! Child stars who look like they’re ready for Bollywood
- Hockey: Jaguars maintain undefeated record with Sailors tied
- Winning the AMVCA fashion show, my greatest achievement Ayobami Oladapo