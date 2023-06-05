Fort Chipewyan Community Update – June 3, 2023

A tremendous amount of work is being done to protect the entire Fort Chipewyan community. Anyone not assigned a role in the joint response cannot be in the community while a Mandatory Evacuation Order is in effect.

While we know people are concerned about their homes and property, travel in and out of Fort Chipewyan undermines firefighting operations as all resources are needed to protect the community.

Vehicles remaining at Big Dock must be moved

All vehicles left at the Fort Chipewyan dock must be moved. They are restricting access for launching and loading ships. This area must be clear so that supplies and people can get in and out of the community as quickly as possible.

If you have left your vehicle at the dock, local field crews will move it to a safe location. The Athabasca Tribal Council and hotel evacuee support teams will help you get your keys to Fort Chipewyan. They have a vehicle relocation form that you need to fill out so they can keep track of your keys and return them to you. Please drop off your keys as soon as possible and they will provide more details and answer any questions you may have.

Failure to release your keys will result in your vehicle being towed or removed from the bank area, as it poses a safety hazard and slows down efforts to protect the entire Fort Chipewyan community.

Community protection

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation, Mikisew Cree First Nation, Fort Chipewyan Mtis Nation, the Municipality and the Province with the support of the military are working tirelessly to protect the community. Troops from the military are standing at Archie Simpson Arena.

Alberta Wildfire has 60 firefighters, numerous aircraft and several pieces of heavy equipment that work directly to contain and manage the fire. There are dozens of firefighters and field crews who are continuing to build new fire breaks around the community to augment the fire breaks that are already in place.

Crews on the ground are removing debris, wood and other flammable materials around homes and buildings in the community. They are also cutting grass, trimming trees and cleaning gutters to further protect homes and buildings.

Fire status

At the time of this update, Alberta Wildfire is reporting that the MWF-025 wildfire is approximately 21,955 hectares and burning out of control 4.5 km from Allison Bay, approximately 2.5 km from the airport and approximately 7 km from downtown Fort Chipewyan. The fire is being continuously monitored. Find updated information on the status of wildfires in the region at Alberta Interactive Fire Map aand in Fort McMurray forest area updates. This information is also available on the Alberta Wildfire App.

Support of evacuees

Members of the Fort Chipewyan community will be evacuated after Tuesday, June 6. There are close to 1,000 registered evacuees staying in Fort McMurray and surrounding areas. The community is coming together to ensure there are plenty of activities, support and resources available for anyone who has been displaced from their home.

Supplies available

Supplies including clothing, diapers and other toiletries will be available at Centerfire Place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 3. If accommodation support is needed after 4:00 PM, please contact Pulse at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000.

Community membership cards

Community member cards are available to any Fort Chipewyan evacuee without formal identification. These cards can be used for free access to MacDonald Island Park and RMWB Transit. If you need a card, visit the information board located in your hotel. Please keep it with you as it can be used multiple times.

Events for Sunday, June 4:

event location time Evacuee Family Fun Day Syncrude Sports and Wellness (9908 Penhorwood St.) 13:00 – 17:00 Play in the Space Indoor Playground (ages 1-12) 8130 Manning Ave 11:30 – 19:00 Opening Ceremonies of the YMM of Pride Keyano College (8115 Franklin Ave) Kiym Community Park (Franklin and Main) 12 o’clock in the afternoon 2 in the afternoon

A transportation schedule has been developed by ATC to help evacuees attend community events and activities. For more information, visit rmwb.ca/fortchip.

Caring for your pets

Bylaw Services has moved all dogs from Centerfire Place to the K9 Clubhouse at 145 McMillan Road. The cats are currently being held at the Fort McMurray SPCA, 155 MacAlpine Cresent. To check if your pet is one of them or to arrange pickup, contact Pulse at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000.

For any pets still in Fort Chipewyan, please complete Animal rescue request or call Pulse for assistance.

Transportation

Bus passes are available at Centerfire Place. For more information on transit routes and schedules to get around the community, visit rmwb.ca/transit.

The Mobility Assistance Required Transportation Service (SMART Bus) is available by appointment for seniors (ages 65 and older) and those with mobility issues. Learn how to register and book a ride at rmwb.ca/smartbus.

Mental health resources

We understand that this is a stressful time for you and your loved ones. The following resources are available for support:

Financial support of the province

The province offers financial support if you have been evacuated from your primary residence seven days or more. You can sign up now, but financial support won’t be available for seven days

Albertans who qualify will receive:

$1,250 for each adult 18 and older

$500 for each dependent child under 18

Make sure you’re signed up for a MyAlberta account. Learn more at evacuationpayment.alberta.ca. If you need help, go to the Alberta Supports office in the provincial building in Fort McMurray (9915 Franklin Ave.) or call 310-4455 for support.

How to evacuate

By air: Request a seat on the plane by contacting Pulse between 7 am and 7 pm at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000. Contact information will be removed and Emergency Social Services will follow up to provide details on the next available flight to Fort McMurray.

By Boat: Contact Pulse prior to departure at 1-800-973-9663 or 780-743-7000 from 7 am to 7 pm All vessels must travel to the Barge Landing in Fort McKay. Transportation from Fort McKay to an evacuation registration center will be provided if Pulse is notified prior to departure.

Stay informed

Evacuees can find all emergency updates and information at rmwb.ca/fortchip and on trusted community channels, as well as the municipal Facebook and Twitter pages @RMWoodBuffalo.

For questions or further information, please call Pulse at 780-743-7000 or 1-800-973-9663.