How the MIT fab labs spread around the world | MIT news

What do a tinsmith student in Bhutan, a design professional in Nairobi and an artist in Brazil have in common? They are part of a global community of makers who benefit from the fab lab network, which provides the space, equipment and training to make (almost) anything.

Today the fab lab network includes more than 2,500 centers in 125 countries, including places as remote as northern Norway and as populous as the city centers of Cairo and Barcelona. Each lab provides community access to equipment such as laser cutters, computer-controlled milling machines, and 3D printers, along with training on how to use the equipment.

Some fab labs emphasize themes like sustainability or bridging community divides, while others focus on strengthening the local workforce or empowering students to become activists. But the similarities between fab labs may strike visitors more than the differences. And although advanced fabrication equipment is the most visible feature of the labs, people most often talk about the shared energy they feel when surrounded by makers pursuing their passions.

MIT professor Neil Gershenfeld, who is also director of MITs Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA), created the first fab lab with the late Mel King, a legendary civil rights activist and former MIT adjunct professor, who saw the potential of fab labs for empowered communities. From there, expansion into a wider network was fueled by grassroots interest from remote communities around the globe.

Fab Lab becomes Fab Network

Gershenfeld and his colleagues started CBA in 2001 to study the boundary between computer science and physical science, and with support from the National Science Foundation (NSF) they created a digital fabrication research facility with equipment to make objects of any size, from the scale of atoms in buildings. But it would take a lifetime of existing courses at MIT to teach how to use all the machines, so they started teaching a new course, MAS.863 (How to Do (Almost) Everything). The course has been one of the most popular at MIT since its inception.

Inspired by that response, in 2003 Gershenfeld met with King to explore an outreach project for NSF. After retiring from MIT, King, who died in March, had created the South End Technology Center (SETC) to expand access to technology in Boston communities, and he saw the lab as a powerful way to take it further. that mission.

Neil said, Hey Mel, you should bring your kids to my lab, and Mel said, You should bring your lab to my kids, says Megan Smith 86, SM 88, former White House chief technology officer and a member of MIT. Corporation, which has visited fab labs across the country.

King became a mentor to Gershenfeld. We went to see Mel, and he jumped right from providing access to technology to the tools to create technology, recalls Gershenfeld, noting that King had also pioneered community television, community computing and the community Internet. . It was the next obvious step in evolution for him. We didn’t have to convince him of anything or explain how he fit in.

Gershenfeld and his colleagues worked with King to create at SETC a community-scale version of their MIT lab, providing equipment, software and training. It was an instant success.

What really drove the success of the SETC lab and all fab labs is the passion to create, says Gershenfeld. There is a passion to create from smart, inventive people, who are often refugees from very rigid schools or companies that are drawn away. They are drawn for the skills but stay for the culture.

As the SETCs factory lab was set up, the Ghanaian community in Boston surprised the Gershenfelds’ team by asking them to help make one in Ghana. After that, a contingent from South Africa wanted one. Then northern Norway. Then rural India.

We did about 10 factory labs where we married one and then someone else would want one, says Gershenfeld. After we got up to about 10, we saw that it was starting to spread globally. Later we noticed that the number of fab labs was doubling roughly every two years, like Moore’s Law for chips, and we realized that something much bigger was going on.

In 2009, members of the fab lab network started the non-profit Fab Foundation to facilitate the growth of more labs. Its leaders still credit King for helping them see the potential for expansion. Mels Technology Center was bringing kids into this world where they could be productive, build wealth and be seen as the innovative souls they are, says Fab Foundation CEO Sherry Lassiter, who has worked with Gershenfeld since 2001. He told us learned how you bring communities together.

The Fab Network goes global

As the fab lab network has expanded, it has streamlined its support programs. The classes and training that the labs offer have flourished in the Fab Academya practical global version of the MIT classroom. Meetings between fab lab organizers increased at the Fab Summit, an annual event that brings together creators to share lessons and best practices. MIT last hosted the summit in 2015. This year’s event is in butanethen he will return to MIT in 2026 after going to Mexico and the Czech Republic.

In one sense, it’s the most diverse event I know of: You have people from every ethnicity, every income level, etc., says Gershenfeld. But in another sense, its similar people in all those different packages: great agents, change makers.

At a Fab Summit in Barcelona in 2013, the mayor made the bold commitment that the city would produce everything it consumes within 40 years. This engagement ignited Fab City Initiativethrough which similar commitments have been made by 49 cities and regions, including Boston, Cambridge and Somerville.

The initiative is an example of the lofty aspirations of the fab lab network, which seeks not only to support creators, but to change the way societies make things.

Our systems of production and consumption are producing more and more social conflict and environmental destruction, but what if we could create a shortcut by bringing production back to the city? asks Tomas Diez, executive director of the Fab City Initiative which helped set up the first fab lab in Barcelona. It won’t happen in a day. We must work within the current system to transform it. But it will create new business opportunities and a new economy based on a realignment of our resources.

Accelerating potential

Inclusivity is another common thread among Fab Labs. In fact, many people compare fab labs to libraries because they are available for use to create whatever individuals set their minds to.

There are countless stories of fab labs changing the direction of people’s lives. One such person is Jens Dyvik, who did an internship at a fab lab in Amsterdam that inspired him to spend two years visiting fab labs around the world, staying for two or three weeks in each lab and volunteering at each way he could. When Dyvik returned, he started a fab lab in Olso, Norway.

I became very interested in open hardware and the potential of what Neil describes as sharing ideas globally and fabricating locally, says Dyvik. I wanted to see if I could contribute to making it a reality.

Other members of the fab lab community have gained considerable fame for their inventions. One person made a pancake-printing robot that was a huge success on the crowd-funding platform Kickstarter. He was later invited to the White House to show off his invention.

Gershenfeld says fab labs are now moving from providing access to tools to making the tools themselves. To help ease that transition, CBA is helping communities create what it calls super fab labs with cutting-edge capabilities that can make the components that go into those cars. The first of these was in southern India, in Kerala, followed by one in Bhutan.

Some people have essentially cloned local elements of our factory lab, says Dyvik. We helped them with training and it wasn’t so much the money that was saved as the learning along the way.

Gershenfeld believes that machine tool manufacturing is the next step in improving access to the means of production. He says King had a lot to do with the idea. The step behind fab labs is that you don’t buy the tool and then go to the fab lab to use it, you go to the fab lab to make it, so that the tools themselves can spread democratically and virally, says Gershenfeld. Technology was Mels focus later in life. He was caught up in this idea of ​​not just making something, but making something with the means to make it himself.

Back at CBA, researchers are working to realize Kings’ vision with assemblers and then self-assemblies, the next attractions for the future of factory labs. But the proliferation of fab labs shows that you don’t have to wait for those results to transform society today.