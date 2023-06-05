Australian mother sentenced to 20 years in prison pardoned because of new evidenceExBulletin



CANBERRA, Australia An Australian woman who spent 20 years in prison was pardoned and released on Monday based on new scientific evidence that her four children died of natural causes as she had insisted.

A pardon was seen as the quickest way to get Kathleen Folbigg out of jail, and a final report from a second inquiry into her guilt could recommend the Court of Appeal overturns her convictions.

Folbigg, now 55, was released from a prison in Grafton, New South Wales, after an unconditional pardon from Governor Margaret Beazley.

Australian state governors are figureheads who act at the direction of governments. New South Wales Attorney-General Michael Daley said former Justice Tom Bathurst had advised him last week that there was reasonable doubt of Folbigg’s guilt based on new scientific evidence that the deaths could have been caused by natural causes.

“There is a reasonable doubt as to the guilt of Ms. Folbigg for killing her child Caleb, causing grievous bodily harm to her child Patrick and killing her children Patrick, Sarah and Laura,” Daley told reporters.

“I have reached the opinion that there is reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg’s guilt for those offences,” Daley added.

Bathurst has held the second inquiry into Folbigg’s guilt, prompted by a petition it said was “based on significant positive evidence of natural causes of death” and signed by 90 scientists, doctors and related professionals.

Prosecutors accepted his investigation in April had reasonable doubts about her guilt.

Folbigg was serving a 30-year prison sentence that would end in 2033. She would be eligible for parole in 2028.

The children died separately over a decade, aged between 19 days and 19 months.

Her first child, Caleb, was born in 1989 and died 19 days later in what a jury determined was the lesser crime of manslaughter. Her second child, Patrick, was 8 months old when he died in 1991. Two years later, Sarah died at 10 months. In 1999, Folbigg’s fourth child, Laura, died at 19 months.

Evidence revealed in 2018 that both girls carried a rare CALM2 genetic variant was one of the reasons the investigation was called.

Lawyer Sophie Callan said evidence from experts in the fields of cardiology and genetics showed that the CALM2-G114R gene variant “is a reasonably likely cause” of the girls’ sudden deaths.

Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, was also a “reasonably probable cause” of Laura’s death, Callan said.

For Patrick, Callan said there was “compelling expert evidence that as a reasonable possibility, an underlying neurogenetic disorder” caused his sudden death.

Scientific evidence raised doubts that Folbigg killed the three children and undermined the argument made in Caleb’s case that the deaths of the four children were an unlikely coincidence, Callan said.

Prosecutors had told the jury at her trial that the similarities between the deaths made coincidence an unlikely explanation.

Folbigg was the only one home or awake when the young children died. She said she discovered three of the deaths during trips to the bathroom and one while doing a welfare check on a child.

Prosecutors had also told the jury that Folbigg’s diaries contained admissions of guilt.

Her ex-husband, Craig Folbigg, said in inquest submissions that the implausibility that four children in a family would die of natural causes before the age of 2 was a compelling reason to continue to treat the diary entries as an admission of guilt by the former – to his wife.

But Callan said psychologists and psychiatrists gave evidence that it would be “implausible to interpret the notes in this way”.

Folbigg had been suffering major depressive disorder and “maternal grief” when she made the entries, Callan said.