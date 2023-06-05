International
Saudi Arabia to cut oil production again as OPEC+ extends supply curbs
London/Hong Kong
CNN
–
Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia said it would reduce oil production with another 1 million barrels per day for at least a month starting in July as part of an effort by The OPEC+ group of major producers to support raw prices.
KINGDOM [of Saudi Arabia] will implement an additional voluntary cut in its crude oil production of up to one million barrels per day starting in July for a month that may be extended, the state-owned Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.
The news immediately raised oil prices. On Monday morning Asian trade, Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1% to $76.9 a barrel, while WTI, the US benchmark, rose 1.2% to $72.6 a barrel.
The Saudi statement followed a meeting on Sunday in Vienna of the alliance known as OPEC+, which includes members of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other smaller producers.
At the meeting, Riyadh also agreed to extend an output cut of 500,000 barrels per day announced in April until 2024. Reuters, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, reported that Moscow will extend its production production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of next year.
Other OPEC+ members will also continue to curb production until the end of next year, Reuters reported.
The Saudi Ministry of Energy explained that the additional voluntary reduction of the Kingdoms comes to reinforce the preliminary efforts made by the OPEC + countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of the oil markets, the Saudi Press Agency added.
The White House responded to Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production by saying US officials are focused on prices for US consumers.
We are not a party to OPEC+, which makes its own decisions, a White House official told CNN in a statement. We are focused on prices for US consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year.
US gas prices are submerged from a year ago, mainly due to the drop in oil prices. After the sting over $130 a barrel in March 2022, Brent crude oil prices have almost halved.
In April, OPEC+, which produces about 40% of the world’s crude oil, suddenly announced that its members would cut production by 1.66 million barrels per day, on top of decreases of 2 million barrels per day discovered in October.
Oil prices rallied after April’s sudden dip, peaking later that month, but reversed course in the following weeks.
On Friday, Brent crude rose above $76 a barrel, helped by bets that the Federal Reserve could hold off on raising interest rates this month.
However, it is still down more than 11% year-to-date, and trading close to where it was before the April move by OPEC+.
Analysts had predicted the producer group would hold off on announcing any further supply cuts on Sunday, given a divergence of interests. between Russia whose oil exports are subject to a price cap imposed by the G7 on the war in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, which needs oil to rise above $80 a barrel to balance its budget.
But the kingdom’s energy minister had fueled speculation of a further cut when he said last month he would keep short-selling traders from betting that prices will fall.
I don’t have to show my cards, I’m not a poker player, but I would just tell them: be careful, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a conference in Qatar organized by Bloomberg.
The minister described Riyadh’s decision to cut output further on Sunday as a way to surprise and lift the market.
This is a Saudi lollipop, Reuters quoted the prince as saying at a press conference. We wanted to ice the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don’t want people trying to predict what we do.
Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, called the decision an attempt to provide a bridge [to stability] until demand increases.
Currently, oil trader sentiment is extremely fragile, he wrote in a note on Monday.
Oil prices have been under pressure gloomy general appearance for the US and global economies. There is evidence that growth is stuttering in the United States and China, the world’s two leading economies.
China’s slowdown gives Germany, Europe’s largest economy, little hope of an easy exit from its economic decline as China is its most important trading partner.
The OPEC+ weekend meetings were marked by restricts access to the media.
Reuters said in a report on Wednesday that its text reporters who cover such meetings and are registered with OPEC as members of the press had not received an invitation to cover the event. OPEC also did not provide accreditation to Bloomberg to cover the meeting, and two reporters from the Wall Street Journal who regularly cover OPEC also did not receive invitations.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/04/energy/opec-saudi-arabia-russia-cuts/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- World looks up to India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at ‘Tiffin Pe Charcha’ | Lucknow News
- Fintech innovation will be judged by impact, not newness of technology: Indifi’s Alok Mittal
- Saudi Arabia to cut oil production again as OPEC+ extends supply curbs
- Pills Halve Risk of Death from Certain Lung Cancers
- Delhi Options
- Jokowi Cawe-cawe in the presidential election: the fight cannot stop!
- Barry Newman, Vanishing Point and The Limey Actor, dies at 92
- Monfils and Svitolina – a support system for each other on and off the field
- Mayyur Girotra kicks off Pride month with a fashion show – WWD
- Australian mother sentenced to 20 years in prison pardoned because of new evidenceExBulletin
- Donald Trump says he told Fox News’ Sean Hannity not to joke about President Biden’s cognitive ability
- Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar – introduces “Mom” to many stars