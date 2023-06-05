Saudi Arabia to cut oil production again as OPEC+ extends supply curbs



London/Hong Kong

CNN

–



Oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia said it would reduce oil production with another 1 million barrels per day for at least a month starting in July as part of an effort by The OPEC+ group of major producers to support raw prices.

KINGDOM [of Saudi Arabia] will implement an additional voluntary cut in its crude oil production of up to one million barrels per day starting in July for a month that may be extended, the state-owned Saudi Press Agency said on Sunday.

The news immediately raised oil prices. On Monday morning Asian trade, Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1% to $76.9 a barrel, while WTI, the US benchmark, rose 1.2% to $72.6 a barrel.

The Saudi statement followed a meeting on Sunday in Vienna of the alliance known as OPEC+, which includes members of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other smaller producers.

At the meeting, Riyadh also agreed to extend an output cut of 500,000 barrels per day announced in April until 2024. Reuters, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, reported that Moscow will extend its production production cut of 500,000 barrels per day until the end of next year.

Other OPEC+ members will also continue to curb production until the end of next year, Reuters reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Energy explained that the additional voluntary reduction of the Kingdoms comes to reinforce the preliminary efforts made by the OPEC + countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of the oil markets, the Saudi Press Agency added.

The White House responded to Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut oil production by saying US officials are focused on prices for US consumers.

We are not a party to OPEC+, which makes its own decisions, a White House official told CNN in a statement. We are focused on prices for US consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year.

US gas prices are submerged from a year ago, mainly due to the drop in oil prices. After the sting over $130 a barrel in March 2022, Brent crude oil prices have almost halved.

In April, OPEC+, which produces about 40% of the world’s crude oil, suddenly announced that its members would cut production by 1.66 million barrels per day, on top of decreases of 2 million barrels per day discovered in October.

Oil prices rallied after April’s sudden dip, peaking later that month, but reversed course in the following weeks.

On Friday, Brent crude rose above $76 a barrel, helped by bets that the Federal Reserve could hold off on raising interest rates this month.

However, it is still down more than 11% year-to-date, and trading close to where it was before the April move by OPEC+.

Analysts had predicted the producer group would hold off on announcing any further supply cuts on Sunday, given a divergence of interests. between Russia whose oil exports are subject to a price cap imposed by the G7 on the war in Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, which needs oil to rise above $80 a barrel to balance its budget.

But the kingdom’s energy minister had fueled speculation of a further cut when he said last month he would keep short-selling traders from betting that prices will fall.

I don’t have to show my cards, I’m not a poker player, but I would just tell them: be careful, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a conference in Qatar organized by Bloomberg.

The minister described Riyadh’s decision to cut output further on Sunday as a way to surprise and lift the market.

This is a Saudi lollipop, Reuters quoted the prince as saying at a press conference. We wanted to ice the cake. We always want to add suspense. We don’t want people trying to predict what we do.

Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, called the decision an attempt to provide a bridge [to stability] until demand increases.

Currently, oil trader sentiment is extremely fragile, he wrote in a note on Monday.

Oil prices have been under pressure gloomy general appearance for the US and global economies. There is evidence that growth is stuttering in the United States and China, the world’s two leading economies.

China’s slowdown gives Germany, Europe’s largest economy, little hope of an easy exit from its economic decline as China is its most important trading partner.

The OPEC+ weekend meetings were marked by restricts access to the media.

Reuters said in a report on Wednesday that its text reporters who cover such meetings and are registered with OPEC as members of the press had not received an invitation to cover the event. OPEC also did not provide accreditation to Bloomberg to cover the meeting, and two reporters from the Wall Street Journal who regularly cover OPEC also did not receive invitations.