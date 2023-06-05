Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian policeman were killed in a rare border crossing incident







Jerusalem/London

CNN

–

Three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian policeman have been killed in a rare border crossing incident. Details of the incident, the first of its kind in more than a decade, remain disputed. Egypt claims its policeman crossed the border between the two countries in pursuit of drug smugglers on Saturday and was subsequently killed along with three Israelis in the ensuing gun battle. But the Israel Defense Forces described the events differently. They say the Egyptian policeman shot two Israeli border guards and that when Israeli backup later arrived, a firefight ensued that killed the policeman and a third Israeli. On Saturday, the IDF’s international spokesman described the incident as the first of its kind in at least a decade since an Islamic State gunman crossed from Sinai into Egypt and killed a police officer and members of a family. The first two IDF soldiers killed were discovered dead by their lieutenant when they did not answer their radio, according to the spokesman. They had been on a 12-hour guard shift since 9pm on Friday night and were found dead some time after 6am on Saturday morning, he told reporters. The gunman who was later killed by the IDF did not have a sniper rifle, so the soldiers who were killed at the guard post were probably shot at close range, the spokesman said. Israel has named the three soldiers killed as Sgt. Ohad Danan, 20, who was killed in the gunfight; and Staff Sgt. Ori Izhad Iluz and Sgt. Lia Ben nun, 19, who were killed at their guard post. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said Israel was investigating the incident in cooperation with the Egyptian armed forces. He did not directly address the Egyptian claim that Egyptian police had entered Israel in pursuit of drug smugglers and that three IDF troops were killed in a gunfight as a result of the pursuit of drug smugglers. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Twitter that the Israeli and Egyptian defense ministers have agreed to work together to prevent attacks along their shared border following the incident. I spoke this evening with my Egyptian counterpart, Minister Mohamed Zaki. I emphasized the importance of our cooperation in the investigation of the serious attack in which three IDF troops were killed. We agreed to work together to prevent terrorism along our border and to further strengthen the defense ties between our countries, Gallant tweeted. The Egyptian military said Zaki called Gallant to discuss the circumstances of Saturday’s accident and to express condolences to the victims of the accident from both sides. During their telephone conversation, the ministers also discussed their intention to coordinate together to take the necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such events in the future, the Egyptian military said via Twitter. Egypt and Israel have been officially at peace since 1979, when Egypt became the first Arab country to sign a peace agreement with Israel.

