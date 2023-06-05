Ten statistics on global plastic addiction and its consequences





The UN’s World Environment Day on Monday comes days after negotiations on an international treaty against plastic pollution ended in Paris on Friday with 170 countries agreeing to produce a first draft of an agreement by November. FRANCE 24 takes a look at the scale of the problem and its implications through 10 essential statistics.

This is the number of tons of plastic produced globally each year, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). From 2000 to 2019, this figure doubled, a trend that shows no sign of slowing. If no action is taken, global production will nearly triple by 2060, reaching 1.231 million tons of plastic. >> Read more: Plastic recycling in focus as countries meet in Paris for treaty talks The maximum lifespan of nearly two-thirds of the plastics produced each year, according to the OECD. Used primarily for food packaging (31 percent) and textiles and consumer goods (20 percent), these plastics often end up as waste after one or only a few uses. This is the number of tons of plastic waste produced worldwide in 2019. The percentage of waste varies dramatically across countries and groups: 21 percent comes from the United States and 28 percent comes from other OECD member states while 19 percent come from China and 5 percent. from India. The remaining 27 percent comes from the rest of the world. >> Read more:Tackling plastic pollution: We can’t recycle our way out of this The average amount of plastic waste produced per person per year in France, according to Eurostat, is slightly above the European average (35 kg). This figure is equal to 1070 bottles with a capacity of 500 ml. In total, around 30 million tonnes of plastic waste are produced every year in the EU. Percentage of plastic waste recycled globally in 2019, according to OECD. Half of the remaining plastic waste goes to landfills, 19 percent is incinerated, and 22 percent is either dumped in nature or burned in open air. Overall, 22 million pieces of plastic waste end up being thrown into nature each year. Contribution of plastics to global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, according to OECD. In addition to generating pollution, plastic contributes significantly to climate change. Most of these emissions come from the production and processing of fossil fuels, as over 99 percent of plastic is derived from oil, gas and coal. If their use continues to grow as projected, plastics-related emissions will account for 15 percent of the global carbon budget by 2050, according to Human Rights Watch estimates. >> Read more: Plastic recycling in focus as countries meet in Paris for treaty talks The estimated number of people in developing countries who die each year from diseases linked to poor waste management, particularly from toxic fumes emitted from burning plastic waste, according to a study by the UK-based Christian aid agency United, Tearfund. The amount of plastic waste, in tonnes, that has accumulated in aquatic environments between 1970 and 2019, according to the OECD, is 109 million tonnes in rivers and lakes and 30 million tonnes in oceans. It is estimated that the equivalent of a garbage truck’s worth of plastic ends up in the ocean every minute. The number of marine mammals that die each year from ingesting plastic or becoming entangled in litter, according to various studies. In addition to nets and plastic bags, the ocean is filled with small microplastic fragments with a diameter of less than 5 mm, as a result of the degradation of bags, bottles, tires, cigarette ends, clothing fibers, etc. Blue whales eat 10 million microplastics a day, according to a published study in nature in 2022. The number of grams of plastic people consume each week, the equivalent of a credit card, according to one Australian study published in 2019. (This is a translation of the original French.)

