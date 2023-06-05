Global: International action is vital to mitigate the impact of heat waves in Pakistan

Global action is urgently needed as a series of extreme heat waves in Pakistan wreak havoc on human rights, Amnesty International said today in its new report. A scorching emergency: Extreme heat and the right to health in Pakistan.

The report, released on World Environment Day, examines the impacts of extreme heat in Pakistan on people’s lives and the right to health and livelihood. It highlights the struggles of people living in poverty in some of the world’s hottest cities.

Pakistan is on the front lines of the climate crisis. Climate injustice is glaring, with its people facing disproportionately severe, often life-threatening consequences, despite their small contribution to climate change. Addressing a climate crisis of this magnitude requires global attention and action. Richer countries should make no mistake about the important role they play, said Dinushka Dissanayake, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for South Asia.

On World Environment Day, we hope our report serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to some of the most marginalized people exposed to extreme temperatures. They are forced to live in harsh conditions as these harsh temperatures increase every year while we let time pass by. Without further delay, wealthier countries must demonstrate a decisive commitment to reduce emissions, rapidly phase out fossil fuels and provide funds to support people to adapt and quickly operationalize the Disaster Loss and Damage Fund. created at COP27.

The report also calls on the government in Pakistan to develop comprehensive action plans on heat in accordance with human rights law and standards and ensure that the rights of groups that are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts of extreme heat are protected.

The report – A burning emergency: extreme heat and the right to health in Pakistan – is based on personal interviews with 45 people who experienced adverse impacts of extreme heat during the summer months of 2021 and 2022 in Jacobabad and Lahore in Pakistan. Jacobabad is one of the hottest places on the planet. In June 2021, the highest temperature on record reached an unbearable 52 degrees Celsius.

Amnesty International interviewed people at highest risk of heat exposure, including agricultural workers, brick kiln workers, delivery riders, police officers, sewer workers and others in outdoor jobs.

Health workers interviewed in Jacobabad and Lahore reported seeing increases in heatstroke, drowsiness, difficulty breathing, burning sensation in the stomach, dizziness, fever, body aches, eye infections and headaches during periods of extreme heat. A health worker in Lahore told Amnesty International, in May and June, many patients came to us because of the heat wave… Every day, we received 50-60 cases in the emergency department.

There is no escape for us

It is clear from the interviews that, while the impact of extreme heat is felt by all, some are far worse off due to their socio-economic status.

A woman living in an informal settlement in Jacobabad said: We are more vulnerable to the heat than anyone else. Hot weather affects poor people. There is no escape for us.

Day laborers interviewed by Amnesty International said they have no choice but to continue working even if they feel hot, despite health advice to stay indoors during periods of extreme heat. A tractor driver in Jacobabad said: If we take a break, there is no daily wage due to poverty, we have to work regardless of the weather.

People such as those living in poverty and working in the informal sector with insecure jobs, lower incomes and fewer opportunities for rest and shade, with limited or no access to support, are severely affected by extreme temperatures. Furthermore, multi-layered and interwoven forms of discrimination against women also undermine their ability to cope with heat waves, which have potentially dangerous implications for their health and that of their children.

The government is invisible here

A brick kiln owner in Jacobabad said: If the government had taken care of the area, Jacobabad would have been a good place. But the government here is invisible.

Despite high temperatures in Jacobabad and Lahore, neither city has a climate-responsive climate action plan or social protection mechanisms. In Pakistan, more than 40 million people do not have access to electricity. Others have messy and irregular supplies. People living in poverty do not have access to or cannot afford electricity for fans or air conditioning units, nor can they afford to buy solar panels.

Much of the public health advice on avoiding heat exposure presupposes that people can afford to stay indoors, negotiate different work hours, have access to adequate water, health care, and cooling mechanisms.

Well-designed and well-resourced social protection programs can help mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change as crisis after crisis hits Pakistan,” said Dinushka Dissanayake.

Towards human rights-compliant climate finance

Amnesty International’s report presents a comprehensive list of recommendations for the government in Pakistan and the international community. They include calling on the Pakistani authorities to conduct a needs assessment in the context of heat waves, focusing on and with the participation of the most marginalized people, preparing and implementing human rights-compliant heat action plans and providing effective social protection to support people in coping with heat waves.

All these actions require significant financial resources and the international community must come together to ensure that these are available. Debt relief from payments that currently account for significant amounts of government revenue and expenditure could be a financing route.

Richer countries should step up action to reduce emissions and phase out fossil fuels, consistent with their human rights obligations, and provide the necessary funding and support for Pakistan to put in place adequate adaptation measures. to provide effective remedies for losses and damages. other necessary measures for the protection of human rights. They should significantly increase climate funding while ensuring a better balance between climate mitigation and adaptation funding, including helping to conduct human rights-compliant loss and damage needs assessments.

It is essential that the rich countries most responsible for the climate crisis provide funding to support not only adaptation but also remedy for the loss and damage that people have experienced or will experience due to extreme heat waves driven by climate change in countries like Pakistan, Dinushika said. Dissanayake.

This report tells us the story of the devastation that is following the unmitigated and irresponsible actions of governments, especially rich nations and others who are opposing a swift and just transition away from fossil fuels. They must ensure that human rights damage is not irreversible and work towards achieving climate justice in accordance with their human rights obligations.