India train crash: Devastating scene of despair after one of the worst train crashes the country has ever seen

Editors Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of injuries.



Balasore, Odisha

CNN

–



Manto Kumar was traveling on the Coromandel Express with six of his friends when the compartment of the train started shaking violently like an earthquake.

Suddenly something hit us. Some of the coaches rolled the other way, the 32-year-old restaurant worker told CNN from a hospital in India’s eastern Odisha state.

I stood up and wrapped the shirt around my bleeding head. Then I started looking for my friends. Everyone was shouting save us, save us.

One of Kumar’s friends lost both his legs in the accident and was rushed to hospital. He did not survive his injuries.

Their story is just one of hundreds unfolding across the country as India grapples with one of the worst train crashes it has ever seen.

At least 275 people were killed and more than 1,000 injured after the Coromandel Express collided with a parked freight train, sending overturned passenger cars that were then rammed by a speeding Howrah Express train in opposite direction.

Three days later, families are still trying to find their loved ones, piles of bodies are waiting to be identified and hospitals are working to treat an overwhelming number of injured passengers.

Morgues in the town of Balasore had previously reached full capacity, prompting officials to place some of the bodies in school corridors and a business park for families to identify.

For families who have traveled to the city, aching to find their loved ones, the wait has been traumatic.

“I’ve been to all the hospitals and I haven’t heard anything,” Laluti Devi, who was searching for her 22-year-old son, told CNN, adding that she will now travel nearly four hours south to the state capital of Bhubaneswar, in a desperate attempt at it. see if he was transported to a morgue there.

Many of the dead are unharmed and local authorities are struggling to cope with the scale of the disaster.

On Sunday, the state government released photographs of more than 160 victims, many in dire condition with horrific injuries, in a bid to help families identify the bodies.

This leaves people with the arduous task of scrolling through photo after photo of injured victims in case they might meet their missing loved one.

A distraught father arrived at one of the identification sites after receiving a WhatsApp photo of his dead son.

I have been looking for my son since (Saturday), he told local media Mojo TV, breaking down as he pointed to the photo. His 23-year-old son, a labourer, was traveling to Chennai city for his job, like many others in the carriage with him.

This is my son. This is my son, the father said through tears after identifying his son’s body.

Elsewhere, two women traveled to several countries, crying in anguish as they tried to find their missing husbands.

Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said his aim was to ensure that family members could find their missing loved ones as soon as possible.

Our responsibility is not over yet, he said.

In local hospitals, doctors were working around the clock to treat injured patients.

In Balasore, a 15-year-old boy was among hundreds of survivors who arrived at the Government Medical College for treatment.

People who were alive were screaming for help, praying to God, he said, adding that the train was so full there was barely room to stand. Rescue teams were doing their best to save people. A lot of people were crying, he said.

Laxminaranyan Dhal, a 52-year-old farmer who was traveling alone, said he clung to the rail of the train to survive.

I ran away from the broken windows, he said. When I came out, I saw many people lying around, many were dead, some were moaning in pain.

His spinal cord injury has left him in excruciating pain, making it difficult for the worker to sit or even stand.

I can’t farm anymore, it hurts too much. Only after the treatment can I start working, he said.

According to senior railway officials, the Coromandel Express, a high-speed train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai, veered on a curved line and rammed into an empty heavy goods train at Bahanaga Bazar railway station.

Its carriages derailed on the opposite track, where they were hit by a high-speed train, the Howrah Express, which was traveling from Bangalore.

Many of the travelers were migrant workers on their way to Chennai, an urban metropolis in the southernmost Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where jobs are more freely available.

Survivors recalled seeing crowded carriages filled with commuters as the crash began to twist and turn.

Anushuman Purohi, who was in first class and sitting at the back of the train, said he saw many unimaginable injuries.

When we opened the door, that’s when I heard the wailing of humanity, screaming in pain, screaming for water and screaming for help, he said.

There were a lot of people lying on the tracks, they were injured, there was blood everywhere, there were broken bones, and it was time for us to stop thinking about ourselves and help the injured. It was chaos, it was something I really can’t describe. I saw a disembodied head, I saw crushed skulls, I saw bodies completely crushed by metal, it was horrible.

Throughout Sunday, workers toiled in the scorching heat to clear the wreckage as rail cars were left rolling in a ditch and passengers’ belongings were seen strewn on the ground. Suitcases, bags, shoes and personal belongings hit the road, along with carts made of metal and burning carbon.

In the late evening, the first train resumed movement on the affected section.

Vaishnaw, the railway minister and others waved as the train descended the tracks.

All the teams did a great job. But there is a lot of pain in our mind and heart, said Vaishnaw. We will find out the root cause (of this incident).

Anger is growing in India, now the world’s most populous nation, with renewed calls for authorities to tackle safety issues on a rail system that carries more than 13 million passengers every day.

India’s extensive railway network is one of the largest in the world and built more than 160 years ago under British colonial rule. Today, it runs about 11,000 trains every day over 67,000 miles of track.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came to power in 2014 on a promise of future greatness, improving the country’s transport system has been a top priority in his bid to create a $5 trillion economy by 2025. .

In the fiscal year that began in April, the Modi government increased capital spending on airports, road and highway construction and other infrastructure projects to $122 billion, or 1.7% of India’s GDP. But years of neglect have left many tracks to deteriorate.

A report last year by the auditor general of India, an independent office, found that the amount spent on track maintenance is falling. Due to financial constraints, progress on track renovations has been steadily declining over the past six years, the report said.

Broken infrastructure is often cited as the cause of traffic delays and numerous train accidents in India. And although government statistics show accidents and derailments have fallen in recent years, they are still tragically common.

More than 16,000 people were killed in nearly 18,000 rail accidents across the country in 2021, according to the latest figures from the National Crime Records Bureau. Nearly 70% were due to falls from trains and collisions between trains and people on the tracks.

In 2005, at least 102 people died when a passenger train derailed in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh while trying to cross flooded tracks. In 2011, dozens were killed when a train derailed in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

In another infamous incident in 2016, more than 140 people were killed in another derailment in Uttar Pradesh.

Railway Minister Vaishnaw said authorities have asked the Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s top investigative agency, to probe Friday’s accident.

The authorities have announced compensation of about 1,200 dollars for the families who have lost loved ones.

But as teams continue to investigate the cause, no amount of money can make up for the devastating loss of life.

As Kumar, whose friend died in the accident, recalled the horror of Friday’s accident, he reflected on how lucky he was to have survived.

I am blessed to have another chance at life, he said.