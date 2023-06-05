Highland success at the Scottish Beach Awards





Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced that 5 of the Highlands’ favorite beaches have been awarded the prestigious Scotland’s Beach Award 2023, recognizing the high standards provided to users – from keeping beaches litter-free to providing information on excellent and accessible amenities. Highland Council Convener Cllr Bill Lobban said: “The natural environment and its beauty are an important reason why people visit the Highlands and our beaches play a big part in this as well as being important assets to local communities and economies. , which is why it is vital that our coastlines are maintained to the highest standards to allow visitors from near and far to enjoy them for generations to come. “I am absolutely delighted that the successful management of the coast and the excellent quality of these Highland beaches has been recognized once again at the national level. It’s testament to the high quality and experience they offer and to do so well year after year is a huge achievement for everyone involved. I would like to thank our staff and thank the wider community of volunteers who work tirelessly to help keep our beautiful natural assets clean, tidy and litter-free for visitors and locals to enjoy and enjoy. I urge everyone visiting this year to play their part in keeping the area pristine for all to enjoy.” Signaling the start of the traditional Scottish bathing season on 1 June, the annual Scottish Beach Awards celebrate some of the best managed beaches in the country and act as a benchmark for local environmental quality on Scotland’s coastline. Highland Award 2023 winners include Nairn Central, who are celebrating 30 consecutive years as award winners, with Dornoch on 29 years. Sango Sands near Durness and Brora Beach have been winners for more than 20 years, while Scotland’s only freshwater beach – and the UK’s highest beach award, Loch Morlich Beach has won the award for 15 years. To achieve the Scotland Beach Award, a number of criteria must be met, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness. Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality. The full criteria can be accessed here. Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, Jamie Ormiston said: “Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope everyone who visits them this year will play their part in keeping them beautiful. I would like to thank everyone in the Highlands, especially Highland Council and the local community councils we work with, who do so much to protect, maintain and improve our beaches, protecting the sand and sea that we all to rejoice.” A map showing all award-winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach. Useful information when visiting the Highlands can be found in our tourism section of the website, where you will find maps of public toilets, car and bus directions, walking routes and much more. You can access the information here.

