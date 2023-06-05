A new Community Autism Support Service has been launched to support people across Coventry and Warwickshire Coventry City Council





Residents in Coventry and Warwickshire who may self-identify as autistic, those awaiting assessment and those with a diagnosis will have more choice in the support they can get.

Building on the popular existing CASS (Community Autism Support Service) provision, this service will see new elements introduced as a result of feedback from autistic people, their families and co-production with local residents. The service will also be easier to access using a single ‘front door’ approach. This means residents can access this service for all ages through a single phone number and dedicated website, which is available now. The new Community Autism Support Service is jointly commissioned by Coventry City Council, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board. Dr Angela Brady, Chief Medical Officer, NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said: “We are excited about the launch of this new service. We hope it will be a valuable resource for autistic people across Coventry and Warwickshire and improve the quality of support they receive. “By listening to feedback from families and working with local people to develop the service, we are able to offer autistic people, those awaiting diagnosis and their families the support they need in a way that is easily accessible to them.” The service draws on the collective strengths of local Coventry and Warwickshire organizations Mind and Act for Autism, working in a collaborative partnership with Autism West Midlands. The main aim of the new CASS service is to be responsive to local needs – providing better targeted support in the community. CASS aims to improve people’s understanding of autism and contribute to a greater lived experience – helping to support self-esteem, confidence, relationships and improve emotional wellbeing and mental health The first point of contact with CASS will be the Navigation Service – a single telephone and email number with a dedicated support team, available Monday to Friday, 08:00 to 20:00. The team will help with emotional support and, based on individual needs, they can provide guidance, provide information and, if required, identify further personalized support, as follows: Community Outreach Service – an experienced team based in Coventry and Warwickshire, working with individuals to identify goals and provide group, one to one and themed support for children, young people and adults. Peer counseling service – available in the coming months, this new element of CASS aims to connect autistic people with trained peer mentors, with their lived experience, helping support with daily routines, building confidence and supporting wellbeing, exploring opportunities to get involved in local activities and social and community groups. Training and education – an extremely valuable program of courses and webinars to suit all needs. Workshops, toolbox sessions and recorded materials help build confidence and improve understanding of autism. Drawing on lived experience, all sessions and courses provide effective and practical support for everyday life, in the community, at school and in the workplace. As well as signage for other existing services, according to people’s needs. You can contact the Community Autism Support Service (CASS) by: Calling a dedicated local phone support line (024) 76 012333 – five days a week (Monday – Friday), from 08:00 – 20:00

– five days a week (Monday – Friday), from 08:00 – 20:00 Browsing for dedicated website www.casspartnership.org.uk – host information, guide and signal links and internet referral.

– host information, guide and signal links and internet referral. Sending by email [email protected]

Service updates and news will be posted on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn – look for them @casspartnership Councilor Patricia Seaman, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Coventry City Council said: “This new and improved CASS service is a great opportunity to help support and improve the lives of our neurodivergent residents and their families. “We know there is still much work to be done, both to support those with a diagnosis of autism and to support those without a diagnosis awaiting an assessment, but the new CASS service will focus on elements including working to improve self-esteem, confidence, relationships and emotional well-being and mental health. “Coventry City Council is committed to making our society an autism accepting and understanding society and we need everyone to play their part in making our communities more inclusive and autism friendly.” Councilor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Social Care and Adult Health, said: “The launch of the expanded Autism Community Support Service marks an important milestone in our commitment to improving the lives of neurodivergent residents and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire. “While recognizing the ongoing effort required to support individuals with autism diagnoses and those awaiting assessment, the new CASS service will prioritize vital aspects such as boosting self-esteem, cultivating confidence, nurturing relationships and promoting health mental and emotional well-being. “As a local area, we are aware of the challenges that await us, but our commitment remains unwavering. Through collaborative partnerships, we strive to foster a society that embraces and understands autism, emphasizing the active participation of all community members in creating inclusive and autism-friendly environments.” The service aims to: Improve communities’ understanding of neurodiversity and help those who are autistic to understand themselves and be able to celebrate their differences, be their authentic selves and flourish as individuals.

Support people to manage and thrive at home, in education, in employment and in the community.

Help individuals understand their communication and interaction styles and their sensory preferences.

Help improve people’s self-esteem and confidence, manage relationships and enjoy everyday life.

Support neurodivergent/autistic individuals with symptom management of low to moderate emotional well-being and mental health difficulties.

Provide an environment where all aspects of autism are recognized, accepted and respected.

Provide parent, family and carer support through peer activities.

Provide resources and guidance for other community-based supports, as appropriate.

Provide special support to young people in transition, aged 18–25.

