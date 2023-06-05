Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets CommBank Young Matildas players and coaching staff in Hanoi





Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a clinic for female footballers delivered by CommBank Young Matildas players and coaching staff in Hanoi on June 4, 2023. Led by Head Coach Leah Blayney and Captain Jessika Nash, the CommBank Young Matildas organized a session for young female players from Hanoi University, HanoiFC and United Nations International School with the support of UNICEF staff. The clinic was conducted a day after the U20 Women’s National Team recorded a 5-0 win over Lebanon in their opening Group A match of Round 2 of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup currently being held in Vietnam. The Albanian Prime Minister, whose visit to Vietnam coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Australia and Vietnam, took time to speak to the media at the conclusion of the clinic. He spoke about the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, and the links between team sports and international relations. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh along with CommBank Young Matildas head coach Leah Blayney and captain Jessika Nash. (Photo: Australian Government and UNICEF) The event was also attended by the Vietnam Football Federation, including the head coach of the Vietnam women’s national football team, Mr. Mai Duc Chung, and the Vietnam women’s national football team, and acted as a departure for the team ahead of them. European camp before traveling to New Zealand for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage matches. Australia’s Head of Delegation and General Manager of National Teams, James Duvcevski, along with General Manager of Strategic Projects and International Partnerships, Kieran Lilley were also joined by Vietnam Women’s National Football Team Head Coach, Mai Duc Chung and some players of the Vietnamese women’s national football team as football representatives. at a dinner at the headquarters of the government of Vietnam, organized by Prime Minister Phanh Minh Chinh, in honor of the visit of the Albanian Prime Minister. The Prime Minister was inspired by the opportunities presented by sports diplomacy in international sports such as football: Wherever you are in the world, sport brings people together. Playing on the same field, respecting the same rules and competing in a spirit of mutual respect. What team sports do and show is how we want international relations to work as well. Working towards that common interest, with common rules and mutual respect. James Johnson, Chief Executive of Football Australia, reinforced the role Australian football can play in sporting diplomacy globally. “Sports, especially global ones like football, have tremendous power. They transcend borders, cultures and languages. A single match can bridge gaps, create understanding, create common bonds and create lasting and genuine bonds between people. It is the essence of sports diplomacy and football is unique in the Australian sporting landscape as the most global of all the other Australian codes.” For Football Australia, this event continues the work carried out over the past three weeks across seven AFC Member Associations, in partnership with Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, promoting opportunities for women and girls to play football and provided activity under the International Football Pillar Australia Legacy 23 plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/australian-prime-minister-anthony-albanese-meets-commbank-young-matildas-players-and-coaching The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos