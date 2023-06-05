Climate crisis: Rich nations undermine work to help poor countries, research suggests | Climate crisis

Rich nations are undermining work to protect poor and vulnerable countries from the impacts of the climate crisis by offering loans instead of grants, diverting money from other aid projects or mislabelling the money, new research suggests.

Only $US11.5 billion ($9.2 billion) of climate finance from rich countries in 2020 was dedicated to poor countries adapting to extreme weather, despite rising cases of climate-related disasters, according to a report by the charity Oxfam.

Nafkote Dabi, Oxfam’s head of international climate change policy, said this was insufficient given the scale of the problem. Don’t be fooled into thinking that $11.5 billion is enough for low- and middle-income countries to help their people with bigger and bigger floods, hurricanes, firestorms, droughts and other terrible disasters. caused by climate change, she said. People in the US spend four times as much each year feeding their cats and dogs.

Under a pledge made by the developed world in 2009, developing countries should have received $100 billion a year in climate finance from 2020, consisting of funds to help countries adapt to climate impacts and reduce emissions their greenhouse gases. But this pledge has so far remained unfulfilled, with only $83 billion secured by 2020.

Estimates suggest the $100 billion figure should be exceeded this year, but Oxfam said benchmark estimates overstated the true numbers. This is because some of the money is taken from existing overseas aid budgets, and some of what counts as climate finance includes funds allocated primarily to development projects such as health and education, with only tangential climate benefits.

Oxfam also argues that funding should be provided in the form of grants rather than loans, although some donor countries advocate the use of loans.

If all these sums are removed, then only $21 billion to $24.5 billion of the $88 billion remains as pure climate finance with no strings attached, according to Oxfam in Climate Finance Shadow Report 2023published on Monday.

Climate finance will come under close scrutiny this week at UN negotiations in Bonn ahead of the Cop28 climate summit starting on November 30.

This year the COP summit stands for the conference of the parties under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, a major oil producer that plans to expand its fossil fuel production capacity.

Sultan Al Jaber, the Cop28 president-elect, is also the head of the UAE’s national oil company, Adnoc, a dual role that many campaigners have warned represents a conflict of interest.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and two-time UN climate envoy, led a group of prominent women in writing to the UN at the weekend, calling for a clear wall to be erected between the Police’s preparations and the oil industry in the United Arab Emirates.

So far, the UAE has shown no signs of prioritizing action to address the impact of climate change on vulnerable people, especially women, they wrote. Some say the talks are heading for a car crash instead of addressing the emergency for people, climate and nature, we are also facing an emergency for the survival of the UN multilateral system and democracy.

At this week’s preparatory meeting, governments will discuss how to create a fund to help poor countries with losses and damages, meaning the ravages of climate change that are too severe for countries to adapt to. . They will also lay out some of the basis for assessing how close countries are to meeting their pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, a process known as global assembly.

Al Jaber has spoken of the need for a course correction at Cop28 that would put the world on track to meet the Paris goals. He told the Guardian, in a rare interview, that boosting the use of renewable energy was essential and that there were encouraging signs.

But he said governments and activists must show unity. We need to stop pointing the finger. We must stop this polarization. We need to turn the page and start focusing on being optimistic, positive and working together in harmony.