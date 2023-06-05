Photos of climate emergencies from the year so far





As we celebrate World Environment Day today, it makes me extremely proud to be part of a group of pioneers around the globe – volunteers, supporters, campaigners and activists – who work tirelessly to celebrate every day as environment day. Their passion is a force that inspires us every day to face challenges and not lose focus on the end goal, especially now when all we can see are the impacts of climate change in our backyards almost every day. You know there’s a big problem when seasonal weather changes go beyond normal and into extremes around the world, yet world leaders are ignoring these obvious warning signs. Last week, Shanghai reported its hottest May day in 100 years. Italy witnessed severe flooding, resulting in extensive damage and more than a dozen deaths. Heat waves and extreme weather events have become a part of our daily lives now, but this does not have to be our new normal. These images below testify to the hardships faced by people around the world. They should be haunted enough for us to be even more motivated and ensure that we all stand together in this fight against climate change. Floods in Pakistan Internally displaced people wade through floodwaters following heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan’s Balochistan province. File photo dated September 8, 2022. FIDA HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images Floods in Indonesia People pull a horse-drawn cart through a flooded road due to the overflowing Citarum River in Sukabirus village in Bandung, Indonesia on May 6, 2023. EAST MATAHARI/AFP via Getty Images Heat wave across South Asia People fill their buckets from a municipal water tank on May 20, 2022, in Lahuriya village, 65 km (40 miles) from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, India. A severe heat wave has caused drought-like conditions in large swaths of India’s agricultural heartlands from north to south. India is particularly vulnerable to drought as its agriculture sector is highly dependent on timely and uninterrupted natural weather cycles for its survival. Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images Flooding in South Africa An aerial view of a flooded Vaal River flowing through Parys on February 19, 2023 after heavy rains wreaked havoc with the Vaal Dam exceeding its maximum capacity resulting in the flooding of the Vaal River in South Africa. SHIRAAZ MOHAMMED/AFP via Getty Images Floods in Italy Italian Red Cross Special Operators (OPSA) and rescue firefighters search and help residents trapped in their homes after heavy rains caused flooding in northern Italy’s Emilia Romagna region on May 25, 2023 in Conselice, Italy. The Emilia-Romagna region experienced severe flooding last week, resulting in extensive damage and more than a dozen deaths. Antonio Masiello/Getty Images Forest fire in Canada A charred landscape caused by wildfires is pictured near the entrance to the Wild Hay area, Alberta, Canada on May 10, 2023. As Canada struggles to control wildfires that have forced thousands to flee, halted oil production and leveled cities, with the western province of Alberta calling for federal assistance. About 30,000 people were ordered to leave their homes over the past three days as about 100 fires burned across the province – including 27 out of control. MEGAN ALBU/AFP via Getty Images

