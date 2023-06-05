EU and Mauritania launch affordable, clean and green electricity programme





In a signing ceremony on 05 June 2023, the Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh and General Director for International Partnerships, Cohen Doens launched a new program ‘Affordable access to clean and renewable electricity’ contributing to the European Team Initiative Transition to a green and blue economy to strengthen the EU-Mauritania partnership and the country’s green transition. Under the Global Gateway, the EU’s positive offer to build sustainable and reliable connections with partner countries, this program “Affordable access to clean and renewable electricity”, will transform the lives of the Mauritanian people, giving them greater access to less expensive and sustainable sources of electricity. The program is also contributing to the Great Green Wall initiative. European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta from Urpi said: The program we are launching today is a powerful illustration of the impact of Global Gateway and the improvements it brings to people’s lives. Cheaper, cleaner and more sustainable electricity that Mauritanians will have access to will allow businesses to grow, children to attend school and entire communities to thrive. Under the Global Gateway, the EU will further support Mauritania’s green energy transition and is committed to ensuring that its people have access to affordable energy, wherever they need it. Mauritanian Minister of Petroleum, Mines and Energy, Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh said The program we are launching today will provide access to clean and affordable electricity for citizens in 20 localities in the southeast of the country, Hodh El Gharbi and Hodh Ech Chargui regions. It will guarantee reliable, sustainable, modern and affordable energy services and increase the share of renewable energy. We will also work to improve the overall performance of the electricity sector across the country. This is vital to increase economic activity and create decent jobs for all. This program will be financed with 13.25 million euros from the EU budget. France will further contribute to the program as it progresses. The action is designed around four goals to transform the electricity sector in Mauritania: Supporting institutional reforms within the Ministry of Energy, the national electricity company and the regulatory authority.

Improving access to sustainable, equitable, affordable and reliable energy for all

Increasing Mauritania’s green electricity generation and distribution capacity

Enabling the development of economic activities and the creation of decent jobs EU-Mauritania partnership to promote green energy The European Union (EU) has been closely supporting the government of Mauritania to develop their electricity sector. This support has included: Outline of the new energy policy

Drafting a new electricity code to promote the transition to renewable energy

Audit of the national electricity company and preparation of its reorganization plan

Support for investments with the installation of mini-grids of solar energy in rural areas

Improving supply to rapidly expanding urban areas. Access to energy is a strategic priority for Mauritania. Although progress has been made in energy production over the past ten years, electricity remains one of the main obstacles to the country’s economic and social development, with an overall low rate of access to electricity (48%). Significant inequality in access to electricity between urban areas (82%) and rural areas (6%), with high production costs mainly due to dependence on fossil fuels, an underdeveloped electricity grid and challenging energy integration renewables in the national grid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://international-partnerships.ec.europa.eu/news-and-events/news/global-gateway-eu-and-mauritania-launch-affordable-clean-and-green-electricity-programme-2023-06-05_en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

