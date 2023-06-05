Mobile live scores – Flashscore.mobi football scores

International
GERMANY: Bundesliga – Penalty
20:45Hamburger SV – Stuttgart -:-
WORLD: U20 World Cup – Play Off
23:00USA U20 – Uruguay U20 0:2
ARGENTINA: Professional League
00:00AbandonedRiver Plate – Defense and Justice 0:0
02:30Wool – Atl. Tukuman 2:1
ARGENTINA: The first national team
23:00Aldosive – Iron 1:2
01:10Saint Martin T. – Def. of Belgrano 3:1
19:30CA Miter – Deportivo Madryn -:-
22:45Atlético Atlanta – Brown Adrogue
ARGENTINA: First C
20:30Leandro N. Alem – Berazategui -:-
ARGENTINA: Primera D – Second phase
20:30Deportivo Muniz – Future -:-
20:30Sportivo Barracas – Sport -:-
ARMENIA: Premier League
15:00Lernayin Artsakh – Shirak Gyumri -:-
17:00BKMA – Ararat-Armenia -:-
ARUBA: Division di Honor – Penalty – Play Off
00:00Caiquetio – Sporting 1:0
02:00United FC – Santa Fe 1:3
AUSTRIA: Bundesliga – Conference League – Play Off
19:00Wolfsberger AC – A. Lustenau -:-
Belarus: Vysshaya Liga Reserve
12:00Slutsk 2 – BATE 2 0:3
BOLIVIA: Professional Division
23:30The strongest -Wilstermann 1:0
01:30Oriente Petrolero – Always ready 2:0
21:00Guabira – University of Vinto -:-
BRAZIL: Serie A
23:30Goias – Cuiaba 0:1
23:30Palma – Coritiba 3:1
BRAZIL: Serie B
23:00London – Sport Recife 1:2
BRAZIL: Serie C – First Stage
00:00trust – Amazons 2:3
00:00Ypiranga FC – Aparecida 0:1
BRAZIL: Series D
23:00New Hamburg – SER Caxias 0:2
23:00Sao Francisco FC – Humaita 1:4
BRAZIL: Campeonato Baiano 2
21:00Fluminense from Feira – Juazeiro -:-
BRAZIL: Women of Brazil
20:00Palmeiras W – Gremio W -:-
20:00Santos W – Bahia W -:-
00:00Cruzeiro W – Ferroviaria W -:-
BULGARIA: Parva liga – Relegation group
17:30Hebar – Beroe -:-
17:30Pirin Blagoevgrad – Spartak Varna -:-
17:30Septemvri Sofia – Botev Vratsa -:-
CHILE: Primera B
23:30S. Wanderers – Sport Iquique 1:1
02:00CD Santa Cruz – Sport Temuco 1:1
CHINA: Yi League
09:30Zibo Qisheng – Dalian Zhixing 0:4
10:00 amGuangxi Lanhang – Yunnan Yukun 2:1
10:00 amQuanzhou Yassin – Jiangxi Dark Horse 0:0
10:00 amWuhan Jiangcheng – Taian Tiankuang 1:0
11:30Chongqing Tonglianglong – Hainan Star 2:1
COLOMBIA: Primera A – Apertura – Square
01:05Eagles – Atl. NAtIONAL 0:1
03:15Oil – Dep Pasto 1:0
COLOMBIA: Primera B – Apertura – Square
23:00Fortaleza – Llaneros 0:1
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: LDF
00:00Cibao – Mocha 1:0
ECUADOR: Pro League – First Stage
01:00Gualaceo – El Nacional 3:4
EGYPT: Premier League
19:00Zamalek – Al Ittihad -:-
FINLAND: Kakkonen Group A
17:30Central Uusimaa – PK-35 -:-
18:00NJS – Club 04 -:-
FINLAND: Kakkonen Group B
18:00Lynx-Cats – Atlantis -:-
FINLAND: Kakkonen Group C
18:00Hercules – Rovaniemi -:-
18:00Elo of Kuopio – Vaajakoski -:-
GAMBIA: GFA League
18:00PostponedArmed Forces – Samger -:-
18:00PostponedGamtel – Banjul Utd -:-
18:00PostponedTeam Rhino – WAA Banjul -:-
18:00PostponedWallidan – Property -:-
18:30Brikama U. – Hawks -:-
18:30IS Banjul – Walledan -:-
GEORGIA: Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga
15:00Torpedo Kutaisi – Dila Gori -:-
18:00Dinamo Tbilisi – Samtredia -:-
19:00Dinamo Batumi – Saburtalo Tbilisi -:-
GREECE: Super League 2
16:00Makedonikos – Diagoras -:-
GUINEA: Ligue 1
17:00Olympic Flame – Ashanti GB -:-
17:00Kaloum Star – Milo FC -:-
ICELAND: Iceland Cup
19:30Thor Akureyri – Vikingur Reykjavik -:-
22:00Breidablik – Hafnarfjordur -:-
IRELAND: Premier Division
18:00Cork City – Bohemians -:-
18:00Dundalk – UC Dublin -:-
19:00Sligo Rovers – Shamrock Rovers -:-
19:45St. Patricks – Derry City -:-
20:45Shelbourne – Drogheda -:-
IRELAND: Division 1
17:00Kerry – Waterford -:-
18:00Cobh Ramblers – Longford -:-
18:00Galway – Finn Harps -:-
20:45Athlone – Bray -:-
20:45United Treaty – Wexford -:-
ITALY: Primavera 1 – Play Off
20:00Lecce U19 – Sassuolo U19 -:-
Ivory Coast: Ligue 1
17:30Saint Peter – FAD Academy -:-
20:00SO Army – SOL -:-
JAMAICA: Premier League – Play Offs
00:00Arnett Gardens – Mount Pleasant 1:3
03:00Cavalier – Harbor View 2:0
KOSOVO: Kosovar Cup
18:00Gjilani – Prishtina -:-
LATVIA: Optibet Virsliga
16:30BFC Daugavpils – FK Liepaja -:-
18:00Jelgava – Valmiera -:-
LIBYA: Premier League
16:30Al Ahly Tripoli – Al Madina -:-
LITHUANIA: I Lyga
19:00Zalgiris 2 – Siauliai 2 -:-
MALI: Premier Division
20:15US Bougouni – Foot Elite -:-
MAURITANIA: Ligue 1
18:30Chemal – Nouakchott King’s -:-
MOZAMBIQUE: Mokambola
14:30Owner of the match De Maputo – UD Songo -:-
MYANMAR: National League
11:15Kachin United – China 2:0
NICARAGUA: First League – Penalty
23:00Chinandega – UNAN-Managua 1:5
NIGERIA: NPFL – Championship Group
15:00Lobi Stars – Enyimba -:-
17:30Rivers United – Remo Stars -:-
20:00Bendel – Sunshine Stars -:-
NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA: CONCACAF Champions League
03:00Los Angeles FC – Club Leon 0:1
NORWAY: Division 2 – Group 1
15:00PostponedValerenga 2 – V. Haugesund -:-
19:00PostponedAalesund 2 – Brattvag -:-
NORWAY: Division 2 – Group 2
16:30Fire 2 – Tromsdalen -:-
16:30Levanger – Stromsgodset 2 -:-
NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 1
18:00Grorud 2 – Ullern 2 -:-
20:00Frigg – Lokomotiv Oslo -:-
NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 2
18:00Spjelkavik – Sogndal 2 -:-
NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 3
18:00Madla IL – Vidar -:-
NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 4
18:00Vindbjart – Fredrikstad 2 -:-
18:30Askollen – Beginning 2 -:-
19:00Sandefjord 2 – Pors -:-
19:00Sprint-Jeloy – To 2 -:-
NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 5
19:00Rosenborg 2 – Steinkjer -:-
NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 6
19:00Lorenskog – YMCA-Kameratene Oslo 2 -:-
PARAGUAY: First Division – Opening
23:30Resistencia – Guairena FC 0:2
PARAGUAY: Intermedia Division
20:30Sp. Karapegua – Student -:-
23:00May 2 – San Lorenzo -:-
PERU: League 1 – Opening
01:00Cesar Vallejo – Cajamarca 3:1
RUSSIA: FNL 2 – Group 3 – Promotion group
12:00Ryazan – Dynamo Vladivostok 2:2
SIERRA LEONE: Premier League
18:15Wilberforce Strikers – Luawa -:-
SWEDEN: Allsvenskan
19:00Varberg – Hacken -:-
19:10Malmo FF – Degerfors -:-
SWEDEN: Superettan
19:00Skovde AIK – AFC Eskilstuna -:-
19:00Trelleborg – Brage -:-
SWEDEN: Division 1 – Sdra
19:00Eskilsminne – Angelholm -:-
SWEDEN: Allsvenskan Women
19:00IF Brommapojkarna W – Djurgarden W -:-
TURKEY: TFF 3. Lig Play Off
19:0052 Orduspor – Karakopru -:-
URUGUAY: First Division – Intermediate Tournament
23:00Maldonado – Fenix -:-
URUGUAY: Second division
02:00Miramar – Bella Vista 4:0
USA: MLS Next Pro
00:00Cincinnati 2 – Philadelphia Union II 2:1
01:00Huntsville – New York City II 3:4
01:00New York Red Bulls 2 – New England Revolution II 4:1
01:30Atlanta United 2 – Inter Miami II 5:0
02:00Colorado Rapids 2 – San Jose Earthquakes II 3:2 pen
02:30North Texas – LA Galaxy 2 2:0
03:00Toronto FC II – Orlando City B 3:0
USA: USL Second League
23:00Lane United – Portland U23 0:1
00:00Boston City – AC Connecticut 1:2
00:00Long Island – Morris Elite 2:0
01:00Brevard SC – Tampa Bay U23 2:3
01:00Lehigh Valley – Philadelphia Lone Star 3:3
01:00Oly Town – United PDX 2:0
01:30Dalton – Tennessee 0:1
01:30Manhattan – Euro New York 2:1
02:00Springfield – St. Charles 1:3
03:00Boulder County – Flatirons Rush 2:1
22:00Black Rock – Vermont Green -:-
USA: Women NWSL
00:00Gotham W – San Diego Wave W 0:1
VIETNAM: V.League 1
72′Da Nang – Binh Duong 1:1
72′Tsinghua – Cong An 1:4
WORLD: Maurice Revello Tour
34′Venezuela U23 – Costa Rica U23 0:0
17:30France U18 – Saudi Arabia U23 -:-
ZIMBABWE: Premier League Soccer
15:00Yadah – Ngezi Platinum -:-
