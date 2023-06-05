Mobile live scores – Flashscore.mobi football scores





GERMANY: Bundesliga – Penalty 20:45Hamburger SV – Stuttgart -:- WORLD: U20 World Cup – Play Off 23:00USA U20 – Uruguay U20 0:2 ARGENTINA: Professional League 00:00AbandonedRiver Plate – Defense and Justice 0:0

02:30Wool – Atl. Tukuman 2:1 ARGENTINA: The first national team 23:00Aldosive – Iron 1:2

01:10Saint Martin T. – Def. of Belgrano 3:1

19:30CA Miter – Deportivo Madryn -:-

22:45Atlético Atlanta – Brown Adrogue ARGENTINA: First C 20:30Leandro N. Alem – Berazategui -:- ARGENTINA: Primera D – Second phase 20:30Deportivo Muniz – Future -:-

20:30Sportivo Barracas – Sport -:- ARMENIA: Premier League 15:00Lernayin Artsakh – Shirak Gyumri -:-

17:00BKMA – Ararat-Armenia -:- ARUBA: Division di Honor – Penalty – Play Off 00:00Caiquetio – Sporting 1:0

02:00United FC – Santa Fe 1:3 AUSTRIA: Bundesliga – Conference League – Play Off 19:00Wolfsberger AC – A. Lustenau -:- Belarus: Vysshaya Liga Reserve 12:00Slutsk 2 – BATE 2 0:3 BOLIVIA: Professional Division 23:30The strongest -Wilstermann 1:0

01:30Oriente Petrolero – Always ready 2:0

21:00Guabira – University of Vinto -:- BRAZIL: Serie A 23:30Goias – Cuiaba 0:1

23:30Palma – Coritiba 3:1 BRAZIL: Serie B 23:00London – Sport Recife 1:2 BRAZIL: Serie C – First Stage 00:00trust – Amazons 2:3

00:00Ypiranga FC – Aparecida 0:1 BRAZIL: Series D 23:00New Hamburg – SER Caxias 0:2

23:00Sao Francisco FC – Humaita 1:4 BRAZIL: Campeonato Baiano 2 21:00Fluminense from Feira – Juazeiro -:- BRAZIL: Women of Brazil 20:00Palmeiras W – Gremio W -:-

20:00Santos W – Bahia W -:-

00:00Cruzeiro W – Ferroviaria W -:- BULGARIA: Parva liga – Relegation group 17:30Hebar – Beroe -:-

17:30Pirin Blagoevgrad – Spartak Varna -:-

17:30Septemvri Sofia – Botev Vratsa -:- CHILE: Primera B 23:30S. Wanderers – Sport Iquique 1:1

02:00CD Santa Cruz – Sport Temuco 1:1 CHINA: Yi League 09:30Zibo Qisheng – Dalian Zhixing 0:4

10:00 amGuangxi Lanhang – Yunnan Yukun 2:1

10:00 amQuanzhou Yassin – Jiangxi Dark Horse 0:0

10:00 amWuhan Jiangcheng – Taian Tiankuang 1:0

11:30Chongqing Tonglianglong – Hainan Star 2:1 COLOMBIA: Primera A – Apertura – Square 01:05Eagles – Atl. NAtIONAL 0:1

03:15Oil – Dep Pasto 1:0 COLOMBIA: Primera B – Apertura – Square 23:00Fortaleza – Llaneros 0:1 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: LDF 00:00Cibao – Mocha 1:0 ECUADOR: Pro League – First Stage 01:00Gualaceo – El Nacional 3:4 EGYPT: Premier League 19:00Zamalek – Al Ittihad -:- FINLAND: Kakkonen Group A 17:30Central Uusimaa – PK-35 -:-

18:00NJS – Club 04 -:- FINLAND: Kakkonen Group B 18:00Lynx-Cats – Atlantis -:- FINLAND: Kakkonen Group C 18:00Hercules – Rovaniemi -:-

18:00Elo of Kuopio – Vaajakoski -:- GAMBIA: GFA League 18:00PostponedArmed Forces – Samger -:-

18:00PostponedGamtel – Banjul Utd -:-

18:00PostponedTeam Rhino – WAA Banjul -:-

18:00PostponedWallidan – Property -:-

18:30Brikama U. – Hawks -:-

18:30IS Banjul – Walledan -:- GEORGIA: Crystalbet Erovnuli Liga 15:00Torpedo Kutaisi – Dila Gori -:-

18:00Dinamo Tbilisi – Samtredia -:-

19:00Dinamo Batumi – Saburtalo Tbilisi -:- GREECE: Super League 2 16:00Makedonikos – Diagoras -:- GUINEA: Ligue 1 17:00Olympic Flame – Ashanti GB -:-

17:00Kaloum Star – Milo FC -:- ICELAND: Iceland Cup 19:30Thor Akureyri – Vikingur Reykjavik -:-

22:00Breidablik – Hafnarfjordur -:- IRELAND: Premier Division 18:00Cork City – Bohemians -:-

18:00Dundalk – UC Dublin -:-

19:00Sligo Rovers – Shamrock Rovers -:-

19:45St. Patricks – Derry City -:-

20:45Shelbourne – Drogheda -:- IRELAND: Division 1 17:00Kerry – Waterford -:-

18:00Cobh Ramblers – Longford -:-

18:00Galway – Finn Harps -:-

20:45Athlone – Bray -:-

20:45United Treaty – Wexford -:- ITALY: Primavera 1 – Play Off 20:00Lecce U19 – Sassuolo U19 -:- Ivory Coast: Ligue 1 17:30Saint Peter – FAD Academy -:-

20:00SO Army – SOL -:- JAMAICA: Premier League – Play Offs 00:00Arnett Gardens – Mount Pleasant 1:3

03:00Cavalier – Harbor View 2:0 KOSOVO: Kosovar Cup 18:00Gjilani – Prishtina -:- LATVIA: Optibet Virsliga 16:30BFC Daugavpils – FK Liepaja -:-

18:00Jelgava – Valmiera -:- LIBYA: Premier League 16:30Al Ahly Tripoli – Al Madina -:- LITHUANIA: I Lyga 19:00Zalgiris 2 – Siauliai 2 -:- MALI: Premier Division 20:15US Bougouni – Foot Elite -:- MAURITANIA: Ligue 1 18:30Chemal – Nouakchott King’s -:- MOZAMBIQUE: Mokambola 14:30Owner of the match De Maputo – UD Songo -:- MYANMAR: National League 11:15Kachin United – China 2:0 NICARAGUA: First League – Penalty 23:00Chinandega – UNAN-Managua 1:5 NIGERIA: NPFL – Championship Group 15:00Lobi Stars – Enyimba -:-

17:30Rivers United – Remo Stars -:-

20:00Bendel – Sunshine Stars -:- NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA: CONCACAF Champions League 03:00Los Angeles FC – Club Leon 0:1 NORWAY: Division 2 – Group 1 15:00PostponedValerenga 2 – V. Haugesund -:-

19:00PostponedAalesund 2 – Brattvag -:- NORWAY: Division 2 – Group 2 16:30Fire 2 – Tromsdalen -:-

16:30Levanger – Stromsgodset 2 -:- NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 1 18:00Grorud 2 – Ullern 2 -:-

20:00Frigg – Lokomotiv Oslo -:- NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 2 18:00Spjelkavik – Sogndal 2 -:- NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 3 18:00Madla IL – Vidar -:- NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 4 18:00Vindbjart – Fredrikstad 2 -:-

18:30Askollen – Beginning 2 -:-

19:00Sandefjord 2 – Pors -:-

19:00Sprint-Jeloy – To 2 -:- NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 5 19:00Rosenborg 2 – Steinkjer -:- NORWAY: Division 3 – Group 6 19:00Lorenskog – YMCA-Kameratene Oslo 2 -:- PARAGUAY: First Division – Opening 23:30Resistencia – Guairena FC 0:2 PARAGUAY: Intermedia Division 20:30Sp. Karapegua – Student -:-

23:00May 2 – San Lorenzo -:- PERU: League 1 – Opening 01:00Cesar Vallejo – Cajamarca 3:1 RUSSIA: FNL 2 – Group 3 – Promotion group 12:00Ryazan – Dynamo Vladivostok 2:2 SIERRA LEONE: Premier League 18:15Wilberforce Strikers – Luawa -:- SWEDEN: Allsvenskan 19:00Varberg – Hacken -:-

19:10Malmo FF – Degerfors -:- SWEDEN: Superettan 19:00Skovde AIK – AFC Eskilstuna -:-

19:00Trelleborg – Brage -:- SWEDEN: Division 1 – Sdra 19:00Eskilsminne – Angelholm -:- SWEDEN: Allsvenskan Women 19:00IF Brommapojkarna W – Djurgarden W -:- TURKEY: TFF 3. Lig Play Off 19:0052 Orduspor – Karakopru -:- URUGUAY: First Division – Intermediate Tournament 23:00Maldonado – Fenix ​​-:- URUGUAY: Second division 02:00Miramar – Bella Vista 4:0 USA: MLS Next Pro 00:00Cincinnati 2 – Philadelphia Union II 2:1

01:00Huntsville – New York City II 3:4

01:00New York Red Bulls 2 – New England Revolution II 4:1

01:30Atlanta United 2 – Inter Miami II 5:0

02:00Colorado Rapids 2 – San Jose Earthquakes II 3:2 pen

02:30North Texas – LA Galaxy 2 2:0

03:00Toronto FC II – Orlando City B 3:0 USA: USL Second League 23:00Lane United – Portland U23 0:1

00:00Boston City – AC Connecticut 1:2

00:00Long Island – Morris Elite 2:0

01:00Brevard SC – Tampa Bay U23 2:3

01:00Lehigh Valley – Philadelphia Lone Star 3:3

01:00Oly Town – United PDX 2:0

01:30Dalton – Tennessee 0:1

01:30Manhattan – Euro New York 2:1

02:00Springfield – St. Charles 1:3

03:00Boulder County – Flatirons Rush 2:1

22:00Black Rock – Vermont Green -:- USA: Women NWSL 00:00Gotham W – San Diego Wave W 0:1 VIETNAM: V.League 1 72′Da Nang – Binh Duong 1:1

72′Tsinghua – Cong An 1:4 WORLD: Maurice Revello Tour 34′Venezuela U23 – Costa Rica U23 0:0

17:30France U18 – Saudi Arabia U23 -:- ZIMBABWE: Premier League Soccer 15:00Yadah – Ngezi Platinum -:-

