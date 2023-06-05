



Africa is home for the world’s youngest and fastest growing population, growing cities and bold innovations in everything from fintech to clean energy. With its population expected to double to 2.5 billion people by 2050, the continent presents countless opportunities for robust and inclusive growth that harnesses its rich natural resources and abundant human potential to boost prosperity not only in Africa, but worldwide. These strengths and assets present a chance for the continent to significantly improve its productivity and reverse the economic slowdown it suffered from 2010 to 2019. GDP growth fell 35 percent during that period and then the COVID pandemic spread. -19, followed by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These events caused shifts that are still working their way through the global economy. Today, 60 percent of Africa’s population lives in poverty, the result of per capita income growth averaging just 1.1 percent per year since 1960. However, continent-wide statistics overshadow successes in many of its constituent countries, which could serve as models for establishing productivity as the foundation of Africa’s economic growth. Over the past decade, several countries, cities, sectors and companies have been beacons of innovation, productivity and growth. There is no Africa. In those beacons lie the lessons and innovations that can revitalize the African economy. Our new research shows that abundant growth and development is still possible in Africa, still happening and, more than ever, vital to the well-being of the world. Improving and increasing the productivity of all sectors should power Africa’s economic growth in the future. The continent is blessed with a young and vibrant population, rich natural resources, thriving cities and emerging innovations, all assets that can be used to increase production and add value. Large-scale successes across countries, cities and sectors provide models for re-accelerating growth. Increasing digitization, developing talent, more regional cooperation, supporting more business champions and building green businesses are just some of the ways Africa can increase productivity. The world needs a thriving Africa to make the transition to net zero, to lessen the growing impact of demographic decline, and to give the continent its rightful place in global trade and commerce. Achieving sustainable growth from a base of strong productivity will enhance African resilience and spread well-being and prosperity across the continent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mckinsey.com/mgi/our-research/reimagining-economic-growth-in-africa-turning-diversity-into-opportunity

