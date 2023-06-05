The Future Limit of Stormwater Ozones – International Filtration News

International
Ozone and rainwater have always had a close relationship, as anyone who has smelled the distinctive scent of ozone after a storm can attest. But the next phase of the ozone/rainwater connection may be just around the corner as ozone’s water-purifying power is harnessed to treat rainwater for reuse.
The need is immediate and growing, thanks to population growth, urbanization and climate change. Many parts of the world are experiencing increased variability in precipitation, more intense storms, and greater demand for water. At the same time, the vast proliferation of impervious surfaces, including roads, parking lots, and rooftops, requires stormwater to be captured, stored, diverted, and used elsewhere. It is no longer sufficient, or even possible, in many areas to simply let the rain soak into the ground. Today, storms become floods faster than ever, and we must actively control and manage stormwater to avoid overwhelmingly damaged watersheds. We must also be aware that the surfaces from which we collect rainwater, or the floodplains we seek to control, contribute pollutants to their systems. As we take responsibility for stormwater management, ozone and aeration will become an increasingly large part of water reuse.
Ozone has been used in drinking water treatment since the first commercial installation at a water utility in Nice, France, in 1906. It has proven itself for more than a century worldwide in controlling taste and odor compounds. , bacteria, viruses and more. .
Ozone, or O3 a radical containing three oxygen atoms rather than the usual, stable two-atom form we absorb is extremely reactive. Its third oxygen atom is extremely prone to jump from forming ozone to join another molecule, often cleaving the target molecule to make the reaction. The result is oxidation, a process that can explode microbes, destroy biofilm, and neutralize taste and odor compounds at once. In fact, ozone is second only to fluorine in oxidation potential and is significantly more reactive than hydrogen peroxide and chlorine. Contact time is negligible, and excess ozone is quickly converted to the more stable and environmentally friendly O2 are formed in moments.
In addition, unlike chemical additives that must be carefully transported and stored, ozone can be produced on site in a high-energy chamber where liquid oxygen or air is exposed to high voltage. It really is lightning in a bottle.
Ozone has been used in drinking water treatment since the first commercial installation at a water utility in Nice, France, in 1906. It has proven itself for more than a century worldwide in controlling taste and odor compounds. , bacteria, viruses and more. . Early ozone treatment systems used passive diffusion, such as fine bubble emitters in deep contact ponds, to transfer low
ozone concentrations in the target water. Under the pressure created by the weight of deep water, ozone bubbles can be absorbed into the pool as they float to the surface.
In recent decades, improvements in ozone generators have dramatically increased the concentration of ozone, making it more efficient to use water flow through venturi injectors to create a vacuum that draws in the ozone and thoroughly mixes it with the flow. The result is almost instantaneous treatment in shallow contactors or even just a few meters of pipe. Mass transfer efficiencies exceeding 95% are possible through venturi injection systems, minimizing unnecessary ozone production and energy use, and maximizing control of pathogens and taste and odor compounds.
Another highly efficient innovation has also helped bring ozone to the fore: combining ozone with UV disinfection or hydrogen peroxide yields advanced oxidation processes or AOP. Ozone can also be paired with biologically active filtration (BAF) systems for multi-layer cleaning.
Many of the same microbes that pose health risks in drinking water, including Giardia, Cryptosporidium, Campylobacter, Rotavirus, and Legionella are concerns in stormwater, especially when the water is aerosolized into particles that can be drawn into the lungs. Aerosols can be formed through spray application, water features or aeration jets in holding ponds, or even flush toilets. Exposure to Legionella through aerosolized water is not an idle concern in 2019, more than 130 visitors to a state fair in North Carolina contracted Legionella, most likely after walking past exposed hot tubs. Four died. The threat is constant. The US Centers for Disease Control estimates that Legionella is responsible for 8,000 to 18,000 hospitalizations per year.
Very effective in Legionella
Storage tanks and pipes used for rainwater are also prime environments for the formation of biofilm, persistent coatings that can harbor pathogens from disinfectants such as chlorine or bromine. Biofilm has been implicated in severe outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease and the milder Pontiac fever, both caused by exposure to Legionella bacteria. Legionella is commonly found in rainwater storage tanks, drain pipes containing standing water, and storm water retention basins, as well as in cooling towers and other structures where biofilm can spread.
Fortunately, ozone is very effective at controlling Legionella and other bacteria. In fact, while chlorine must diffuse through bacterial cell membranes to destroy the pathogen’s DNA, ozone explodes the cells themselves in an immediate and violent reaction.
Using water flow pumped from a rainwater storage tank or holding pond, ozone can be drawn into carefully designed venturi injectors and mixed thoroughly with the water. Treated water can be returned to storage, used for a wide range of applications from irrigation to decorative fountains or more or injected to treat a larger volume through a pipe flash reactor (PFR), contact basin or collector in a side injection system.
AOP systems that combine ozone with UV or hydrogen peroxide treatment can provide an even higher level of purification for more sanitary stormwater uses. The same efficiencies can be applied: a venturi that uses water flow through the injector to draw ozone from a generator and thoroughly mix it, a few feet of tubing or a small basin for a contactor, and a simple destructive unit to address any residual ozone.
In turbid stormwater, ozone treatment can remove haze and make UV more effective as a second disinfection layer or minimize solids that can bind hydrogen peroxide or chlorine.
Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) is another powerful tool that has boosted the effectiveness of ozone systems, allowing engineers to adjust designs to maximize gas transfer, direct pump size and placement, and optimize pump efficiency. energy. In the case of pipeline flash reactors, nozzles can be precisely sized and positioned to make side injection systems as efficient as possible; Static mixing blades can be positioned and angled to turn the water flow into a powerful mixing force. Through CFD, injection systems can be designed with extremely high return capabilities, allowing engineers to prepare for a wide range of flows from gentle rains to violent floods.
The same technologies of venturi injection, tube flare reactors, and CFD can be used in simpler aeration projects, allowing communities or industries to add dissolved oxygen to stormwater in preparation for environmental release. Ultimately, the goal is the same: to enable the safe, effective and efficient reuse of rainwater and stormwater for a wide range of applications, while preserving public health. Now, more than ever, our future depends on it.
