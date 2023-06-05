Countries must put aside national interests on the climate crisis, says the UN Climate crisis

The world is at a tipping point in the climate crisis that requires all countries to put aside their national interests to fight for the common good, the UN’s top climate official has warned.

Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, pointed to recent findings by scientists that temperatures are likely to exceed the threshold of 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels within the next five years.

Climate change is accelerating and we are lagging behind in our actions to curb it, he warned. Remember the best available science, which does not arbitrate who should do what or who is responsible for what. Science tells us where we are and highlights the scale of the response required.

Stiell was addressing representatives from nearly 200 countries gathered in Bonn, the UN climate headquarters, to discuss how to create a course correction that would put the world on track to meet the aspirations of the UN climate agreement. 2015 Paris Agreement and to limit global warming to 1.5C.

He called on countries to put aside their differences, after more than 30 years of negotiations since the signing of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1992.

I believe we are at a turning point, he said. We know that rapid change often follows a long gestation period. Lord knows the gestation period for climate action has been long enough. We must advance that tipping point.

The Bonn conference, a preparatory meeting aimed at laying the technical groundwork for the much larger Cop28 summit starting in November, opened amid long-simmering disputes. The start of the conference was delayed by two hours as delegates wrangled over the agenda for the next nine days of talks, and the talks had to start work on a draft agenda as arguments raged.

The Guardian understands that the EU and many developing countries wanted an agenda item to discuss the mitigation work programme, which deals with countries’ commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions, while China fought for a mandate to discuss countries’ plans to adapt to climate impacts. the crisis.

Other key sources of contention included a resolution to divest from fossil fuels, the role of renewable energy, the issue of loss and damage, which refers to funds to help rescue and rehabilitate poor countries hit by disasters climate, and the global stock, which is an assessment of how far along the way governments are in meeting their Paris pledges.

Stiell did not mention these issues directly, but urged governments to find common ground. Sometimes there is tension between the national interest and the global common good. I call on the delegates to be courageous, to see that by prioritizing the common good, you also serve your national interests and act accordingly, he said.

Madeleine Diouf Sarr, the president of the least developed countries that are grouped in the UN negotiations, called on all nations to act in the interests of the most vulnerable.

The success of Cop28 depends on the progress made at this Bonn conference. We need to lay the groundwork for a Cop28 decision that leads to curbing global emissions in line with the 1.5C target and increasing the funding available to our countries so we can address the impacts of climate change, she said.

Alden Meyer, senior fellow at thinktank E3G, told the Guardian that avoiding a permanent rise in temperatures to more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels was still possible. New agreements and commitments from governments and businesses could deliver a transformative roadmap to modernize economies and put global climate action back on track this decade, he said.