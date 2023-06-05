15th EU WTO Trade Policy Review: UK Statement

Chairperson, may I warmly welcome the EU delegation, led by Director-General for Trade Sabine Weyand, to their 15th Trade Policy Review and thank the Secretariat for their report and our discussant, Ambassador Pimchanok Pitfield , for her always detailed comments.

Chairman, allow me to acknowledge the uniqueness of this moment. It will not have escaped the attention of my ever-observant colleagues that for the first time, the UK is taking part in this Trade Policy Review not as a member state of the EU, but as an independent member of the WTO- of. And while we may no longer sit next to each other in this room, we remain close allies not only at the WTO, but indeed on the wider global stage, fostering a relationship built on shared values ​​and cooperation between our common interests.

Despite the change in our relationship and some of the challenges we have worked through together in that process, we are fully committed to maintaining a strong partnership that benefits both our citizens and the global community.

The trade relationship between the EU and Great Britain is one of the world’s largest economic partnerships. Total trade between the UK and the EU was more than £730bn last year. EU Member States are still the largest overseas investors in the British economy and Britain is one of the largest investors in EU Member States, with thousands of British and continental European companies and millions of jobs relying on the links of narrow between our markets.

Challenges to trade certainly exist, but together we can and must overcome them. And we are making progress. Our Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) is the EU’s largest and most comprehensive FTA to date, and a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship. And the recently agreed Windsor Framework marks a turning point in how the UK and EU will work together in a collaborative way to exploit the full potential of this agreement and maximize the relationship between us.

This close partnership is what allows us to tackle shared priorities, including trade, energy, security, migration and climate. And of course it has supported our continued cooperation against President Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. Together, we sanctioned the Russian economy by placing bans on trade in goods and services to limit funding for the Russian war machine. We welcome our close coordination of sanctions packages with the EU, including through the new Enforcement Coordination Mechanism. As DP said, we will stay with Ukraine as long as it takes.

President, the EU’s leadership and influence within the WTO are essential to shaping the future of global trade. We are committed to working with our EU allies and partners to address the challenges we face and seize new opportunities for global growth.

And we have already seen the fruits of our close cooperation. We worked together throughout the pandemic and more recently the global food security crisis, promoting the widely supported Trade and Health Initiative and the Declaration on Food Insecurity at MC12, and at the WTO Committee on Market Access, which has created a rich resource for future policy makers that address future crises. We appreciate the EU’s promotion of open trade principles in negotiations on fisheries subsidies and e-commerce, and welcome the EU’s recent proposal for WTO dialogues on state intervention in the economy. We must carry this spirit of cooperation to all our shared challenges, such as strengthening trade sustainability through the diversification of supply chains, which the Director-General of the WTO and the G7 have called for.

However, as we look to the future, we must not forget the urgent need to reform this Organization. We all know that this institution has faced great challenges in recent years. Its ability to address new trade issues and disputes has, unfortunately, been called into question. To protect the benefits of free trade and ensure that it remains an enabler of global growth and prosperity, we must reinvigorate the WTO and adapt it to the realities of the third decade of the 21st century.

In this endeavour, we see the EU as a key partner. The EU’s leadership and influence within the WTO are instrumental in shaping the future of global trade. We encourage the EU to continue its efforts to promote transparency, inclusiveness and effectiveness within the Organization, and its deep and valuable commitment to dispute settlement reform.

On this World Environment Day, we welcome the EU’s climate ambition and emphasis on open trade through the Green Deal’s Industrial Plan. However, the global challenges we face cannot be solved through unilateral action alone, and we must ensure that the green transition does not come through acting at the expense of each other or at the expense of our international rules-based system. The UK and EU have mutual trade obligations under the TCA and WTO. We must work together to avoid a subsidy race that could distort trade or adversely affect developing sectors.

The UK shares the EU’s concerns about the risks of carbon leakage, which could undermine our joint efforts to reduce global emissions. The UK has advocated and strongly supported international solutions to the risk of carbon leakage. We have an ambitious emissions trading scheme and carbon pricing support mechanism, which we expect the EU to take into account when implementing its Carbon Cap Adjustment Mechanism.

Chair, the UK shares the EU’s ambition to identify effective approaches to managing shortages in future crises, however we have questions about the trade impacts of the EU’s Single Market Emergency Instrument (SMEI). The framework appears to be an overly domestic response to managing supply chains in a crisis, which jeopardizes trade with third countries at a time of potential global shortages. We sent written questions about SMEI and encourage the EU to pursue closer coordination with third countries as part of planning for future crises.

The UK recognizes that the complexity and diversity of semiconductors makes it impossible for any country to address semiconductor supply chain resilience challenges alone. We also sent written questions to understand the trade implications of the EU’s approach. We want to work with the EU and other partners to pursue a coordinated, multilateral approach to this issue. Our vision is that a coordinated approach will work together with industry to increase resilience in key sectors.

We also encourage the EU to ensure that its digital sovereignty agenda maintains fair market access for British businesses, in line with the UK’s high data protection standards and supporting our common interests in trade and digital competition.