MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, PCMA AND CEMA NEWS “GUIDING PRINCIPLES IN EXPERIENCE DESIGN” EXCHANGE FINDINGS: MASTERS OF ASSOCIATIONS





Industry research cuts through the noise of traditional trend reports to identify emerging behaviors and motivators shaping the future of meetings and events BETHESDA, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc . and PCMA and CEMA, the world’s leading business events associations, today announced the release of their “Guiding Principles in Experience Design” study, which provides meetings and events professionals with insights to help them anticipate consumer drivers and behaviors that will guide the future of experience design. of STUDY is the latest in a series of in-depth industry reports between PCMA and Marriott International that began in 2015, and was first previewed at the Marriott Masters Client Conference THE EXCHANGE: Masters Association, which took place May 30 – June 1, 2023 in reimagined Sheraton Phoenix downtown. Marriott, PCMA and CEMA: Guiding Principles in Experience Design



“Business event professionals are looking to deliver innovative experiences that break the meeting mold and drive lasting results with their event attendees and clients,” said Tammy Routh, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Marriott International. “Consumer patterns, behaviors and motivators are constantly evolving, and we’re excited to provide the insights our customers have been looking for through this new research.” During the research process, Marriott, PCMA and CEMA conducted more than 60 one-on-one interviews. Each interview was followed by a series of global roundtables with experts and thought leaders in experience design, who assessed how these trends should be integrated into event strategies. The research, conducted by Storycraft Labs, was synthesized into six guiding principles aimed at driving experience innovation for years to come: Exploring Identities: People seek the ability to find their individualized uniqueness, but also to find where they overlap with others. These intersections are central to one’s ability to connect and emphasize the need for connection with local communities. The role of the event designer will be to reimagine networking and create an environment where people feel open enough to stretch their minds and participate fully. Architecture choice: Audiences want choice and want to be involved in selecting the various avenues available to them. They also want adequate support and resources to make clear and informed choices. These tools, when used effectively, can help audiences reduce complexity and make confident and informed decisions. To develop user experience, event strategists must understand the problem they are solving for from the audience’s perspective. Asking your audience why they are coming to an event can be a step in the right direction. Design for relevance: A sense of belonging for attendees should be a central mission for the experiences that event strategists create. When all audiences are able to participate as they are and feel included for who they are, they can have more positive and impactful experiences. Event strategists should design events for inclusion, taking into account different abilities and different needs related to mental health. As part of Marriott International’s commitment to belonging, Marriott has partnered with the Google Experience Institute (XI) to Project Neu to enable more neuro-inclusive meetings and events. Value of values: Audiences are looking for experiences that provide value beyond the dollar, prioritizing elements such as consistency, engagement, hybrid channels, community engagement, timing and uniqueness. Special offers and value propositions continue to be crucial in meeting audience needs. For the time-conscious, the virtual-hybrid experience will remain essential to connecting with their communities wherever they are. Emotional data: Understanding the emotional state of participants is key to driving loyalty and decision-making. Event strategists must discover how to harness emotional data, measure it consistently, and analyze it effectively. Audience segmentation tools use personalization to create dialogue and encourage the sharing of preferences. When used pre-event as an experience design tool, they can demonstrate how the emotional data collected has been used to create better experiences for audiences. Game Power: The process of playing with something, taking it apart and putting it together creates opportunities for ideas and collaboration. Developments in AI are opening new avenues to experiment and play with new technological tools that can facilitate connection. Event designers may want to create play-first spaces that celebrate testing and experimentation to help audiences better understand new ideas and synthesize learnings. “Our ongoing relationship with Marriott International further underscores our commitment to providing innovative education and resources to business event strategists worldwide,” said Sheriff Karamat, CAE, President and CEO, PCMA and CEMA. “We’re proud of this work and hope the insights gleaned from the report help drive engagement, build community and foster better business relationships.” This year’s THE EXCHANGE: Association Masters Client Conference theme, “Step Beyond,” focused on breaking away from the traditional and embracing the shift to meaningful event experiences, bringing together 750 association meeting professionals as well as Marriott executives and sales professionals. The three-day event highlighted Marriott’s innovative approaches to social impact and inclusion, food and beverage design and sustainability with educational and informative talks. Marriott speakers included Anthony CapuanoPresident and Chief Executive Officer, David S. MarriottChairman of the Board, Drew PintoChief Revenue and Technology Officer, Tammy RouthSenior Vice President, Global Sales and Julius RobinsonHead of Sales and Marketing, USA and Canada, among others. Participants also participated in experiential activations designed to educate and communicate the intent of each of the report’s guiding principles. After these experiential activations, attendees went to a lab where they performed exercises to synthesize these trends and discuss how they can be applied to future meetings and events. Further activations at Marriott International and PCMA/CEMA events around the world during the remainder of this year will be used as case studies, with a final report on Guiding Principles in Experience Design to be published in early 2024 The study will also be presented at PCMA EduCon, June 25-28, 2023 IN Montrealand the CEMA Summit, August 6-8, 2023IN Salt Lake City. For more information about improving meetings and events, visit https://marriottbonvoyevents.com/ . About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: Tues.) is based on Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and includes a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl ​​on Twitter and Instagram. About PCMA

PCMA, the PCMA Foundation and CEMA educate, inspire and listen, creating meaningful experiences where passion, purpose and commerce come together. We are the world’s largest community for Business Event Strategists, providing world-class education, networking and market intelligence for the global business event industry. Our mission is to promote social and economic progress through business events. Headquartered in Chicago, IL PCMA has 17 North American Chapters, regional communities in APAC, EMEA and LATAM and members in 59 countries. The Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA), an affiliate of the PCMA, advances strategic event marketing and marketing communications for high-level event marketers and industry professionals. Visit us at pcma.org. SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

