Microplastic found in every water sample taken during the Ocean Race | eNviroNmeNt

Sailors testing the waters long Ocean Racewhich travels through some of the world’s most remote ocean environments, found microplastics in every sample.

Up to 1,884 microplastic particles were found per cubic meter of seawater in some locations, up to 18 times higher than in similar tests during the last Ocean Race, which ended in 2018. Scientists noted that the sensitivity of the instruments theirs is now higher.

“It’s really worrying that we’re finding microplastics in every sample, from coastal areas to the most remote regions of the ocean,” said Victoria Fulfer, a visiting scientist from the University of Rhode Island at the UK’s National Oceanographic Center (NOC). We are seeing much higher concentrations this year, which could be a sign of increased pollution, but also related to the increased sensitivity of our assays.

The samples were collected during the initial stages of the race, which began in January and ends in July, passing through the South Atlantic Ocean near a place considered to be the furthest from land anywhere on Earth.

The 45 samples collected from the second leg, from Cabo Verde to South Africa, showed microplastic concentrations of 92-1,884, while in the third leg between Cape Town and Itaja, Brazil concentrations ranged from 160-1,492 per cubic meter.

An onboard filter can capture plastic particles between 0.03 mm and 5 mm in size. Samples are sent daily to the NOC for analysis, with support from the University of Rhode Island.

The highest concentrations of microplastics were found near coasts and urban areas, such as readings of 816-1,712 per cubic meter off the coast of South Africa, as well as in areas of marine debris where currents cause plastic to accumulate. Concentrations during the 2017-18 Ocean Race ranged from 50-100 per cubic meter.

Samples taken near the planets farthest point, Point Nemo, which is 2,688 km (1,450 nautical miles) from Earth in all directions, revealed 320 microplastic particles per cubic meter, compared to 9-41 in the last run.