Keep Scotland Beautiful announces award-winning beaches in Angus





Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced that six of Angus’ favorite beaches have been awarded the prestigious award. Scotland Beach Award. The 2023 award winners include Lunan Bay, Montrose Seafront, Arbroath, Carnoustie, Monifieth and East Haven. This summer, a total of 52 beaches, spanning the Scottish coastline from Aberdeenshire to the Scottish Borders, have been awarded Scotlands Beach Award. The award is the only national benchmark for local environmental quality that celebrates clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Angus Council’s Communities Convenor, Cllr Mark McDonald said: We were delighted to see this recognition given to the beaches that line the Angus coastline once again. It is a privilege to have beaches of such extraordinary beauty in our county. These awards recognize the many days of hard work that volunteers and Council staff put in to keep our beaches in good condition. Regardless of the time of year, in good weather or bad, many volunteers and community groups are dedicated to keeping our beaches clean through organized events and more spontaneous litter picks. Angus Council would like to thank and congratulate the communities around Montrose Seafront, Lunan Bay, Arbroath, East Haven, Carnoustie and Monifieth, as well as our staff, for the exemplary work they do. As we approach summer, I hope many residents and visitors enjoy our wonderful beaches. But please remember not to litter, litter or take it home and throw it away. Jamie Ormiston, Awards Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful said: Scotland’s Beach Awards are the benchmark for quality, celebrating clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches. Our award-winning beaches demonstrate excellent beach management and we hope everyone who visits them this year will play their part in keeping them beautiful. I want to thank everyone in Angus who do so much to protect, maintain and improve our beaches, protecting the sand and sea for all of us to enjoy. To achieve the Scotlands Beach Award, a number of criteria must be met, including beach safety, access and facilities, and cleanliness. Focusing on local environmental quality, the award is designed to complement the work undertaken by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency on bathing water quality. A map showing all award winning beaches with directions, facilities and images can be found at www.keepscotlandbeautiful.org/beach

