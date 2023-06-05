IATA Lauds Airlines Amazing Benefit Return





Despite significant economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts show airlines will generate $9.8 billion in net profits this year, a financial performance that IATA director general Willie Walsh described as “above expectations”. In December, IATA forecast a global industry net profit of $4.7 billion. The association contributes to the higher projection benefiting from China lifting its strict Covid-19 restrictions earlier in the year than expected, strong cargo revenues and, on the cost side, a moderation in jet fuel prices . “Airlines are on track for a profitable, safe, efficient and sustainable future,” Walsh said Monday at IATA’s annual general meeting in Istanbul. “The pandemic years are behind us.” The net profit equals $2.25 per passenger. “So the value retained by the airlines for the average plane ride won’t even buy a subway ticket in NYC,” Walsh noted. “Clearly, this level of profitability is not sustainable. [But] considering we lost $76 per passenger in 2020, the speed of the recovery is strong.” The industry’s “amazing” turnaround in 2023 — just three years after a historic net loss of $137.7 billion in 2020 and an accumulated $183.3 billion net loss for 2020-2022 — speaks to its strength, according to Marie Owens Thomsen, vice president of IATA. sustainability and chief economist. “It shows how magnificently resilient the industry is, being able to bounce back so quickly from a near-total standstill.” However, a net margin of 1.2 percent also shows “that sustainability can be improved, in the interest of stronger balance sheets and safer profit margins,” Owens Thomsen told reporters during the presentation of the updated industry outlook. Industry profitability remains fragile, she said, warning that airline performance and IATA’s outlook could still reflect the effects of economic and geopolitical events. “We are more afraid of negative challenges than we are of challenges,” she admitted. Downside risks include the possibility of a recession, an escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war, and widening geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, continued supply chain issues and regulatory cost burdens also pose downside risks. Financial performance across regions remains divergent and continues to be led by North America, where IATA expects operators to generate $11.5 billion in net profits. The association also expects Europe and the Middle East to post big gains this year — $5.1 billion and $2 billion, respectively — while Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa continue to post losses. IATA expects around 4.35 billion people to travel in 2023, compared to 4.54 billion who flew in 2019. Measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs), year-round global traffic is likely to reach 87.8 percent of levels of 2019 and to fully recover in 2019 mark 2024. “However, we remain damaged and it may take years before we reach the pre-Covid trend in traffic,” concluded Owens Thomsen.

