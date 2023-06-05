International
Marriott International announces plans to expand into affordable mid-range segment with new extended-stay lodging brand
Building on industry leadership in extended stay, Marriott International plans to launch affordable mid-range extended stay offering in US and Canada
Exterior rendering of Project MIDX Studios
Rendering of the MIDX Studios Project floor plans
Rendering of the MIDX Studios project room
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq:MAR) announced today, in conjunction with the NYU 2023 International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, its plans to further expand into the mid-range affordable lodging segment, following its recent entry into the segment with City Express by Marriott in Latin America. In keeping with the company’s approach to meeting guests’ needs with regionally relevant accommodation products for every purpose of stay, Marriott is announcing its plans to launch a new brand, which has yet to be named but is currently being referred to as Project MidX Studios. The affordable midscale extended stay brand aims to provide modern comfort at reasonable prices to guests seeking longer stays in the US and Canada.
Marriott has long believed in getting the right accommodations in compelling destinations at the right price. Whether our guests travel for business, pleasure or a mix of both, our portfolio of 31 brands offers something for everyone. As consumers seek new, flexible accommodation solutions, we are pleased to announce our plans to launch an affordable mid-range extended stay, offering to meet the needs of guests seeking long-term amenities at a moderate price, said Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano. .
As a leader in extended stay lodging with brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Element by Westin, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments and most recently, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Project MidX Studios reflects the company’s deep experience and lessons from guests her. owners and franchisees. Marriott incorporated this input to create a brand that will deliver a superior guest experience while reducing construction and operating costs for owners and franchisees.
Based on everything we’ve seen and heard, our team is excited about Marriott’s entry into the affordable mid-range segment, where Concord has been engaged for many years, said Mark Laport, President and CEO of Concord Hospitality. In collaboration with Whitman Peterson, we expect to break ground on three Project MidX Studios this year, with anticipated openings in late 2024 or early 2025. Marriotts track record in extended stays and strong owner value proposition is compelling and drive our interest in growing this brand within our portfolio.
With Project MidX Studios, we are focused on increasing the breadth of our portfolio by creating a product specifically designed for affordable mid-scale extended stay from physical product to operational model. The team created Project MidX Studios to reach new customers and new markets. We are excited to join forces with Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson on our first three projects and are in discussions with landlords for more than 250 new development opportunities under this brand, said Leeny Oberg, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Development for Marriott International. .
Benefits for Owners
Project MidX Studios, expected to be Marriotts most affordable cost-per-room product in the US and Canada, is designed to enable accelerated speed to market at a low construction cost. of The prototype model targets a construction cost of $13 million to $14 million, requiring approximately 54,000 square feet of total construction area for 124 studios. The brand is also expected to have an easy operational cost model for owners and franchisees.
The brand will be part of the company’s award-winning Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform with over 180 million members. It will leverage Marriotts world-class Global Sales Organization, including Marriotts dedicated Extended Stay sales team and strong digital platforms such as Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, to generate direct bookings. The new brand is expected to have tailored Marriott Bonvoy’s redemption options attractive to the target guest.
Marriott has worked closely with owners and franchisees to develop a product that has a compelling value proposition and a highly efficient operating model, said Noah Silverman, Marriott Internationals Global Development Officer for the US and Canada. With trends toward longer-stay travel and increased work flexibility, Marriott is leveraging its extended-stay experience to offer a new solution to meet the needs of a growing customer base, backed by powerful engines of Marriott’s demand and revenue systems. With our plans for Project MidX Studios, we will have an extended stay product at every level of accommodation, from affordable mid-range to high-end and luxury for our clients, owners and franchisees.
Benefits to customers
Project MidX Studios will offer a streamlined, light-touch, digital-first operating model that focuses on the needs of a budget-conscious consumer, with conveniences like toll-free retail and Marriott Mobile Key check-in. The brand is designed for guests looking for affordable, flexible accommodations for an extended stay, typically 20+ nights or more, who are looking to pay around $80 per night, depending on market and demand.
With a smart, modern and functional design, Project MidX Studios will include spacious suites offering single or double queens, in-room kitchens and ample closet space. They will have laundry, fitness and pet-friendly facilities and come with the company’s unwavering commitment to comfort, care and cleanliness.
To learn more about Project MidX Studios, visit (www.marriottdevelopment.com).
Note on forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to planned brand launches; growth expectations and opportunities; opportunities to reach new customers; expected brand features and room rates; expectations for the brand’s involvement in Marriott Bonvoy; opportunities and benefits for customers, owners and franchisees; customer demand trends and expectations; expectations regarding product cost and operating model; and similar statements about anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess accurately, including risk factors that we identify in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release. We make these statements as of the date of this press release and undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA and includes a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 major brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts worldwide. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy, its highly regarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.comand for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Additionally, connect with us at Facebook and @MarriottIntl at I tweet AND Instagram.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
