Blue badge scam tackled with a City of York Council National Day of Action





Council parking officers and fraud investigators from Veritau, the organization which investigates fraud on behalf of the council, worked together to check the use of blue badges across the city.

On the day of the action on June 2, 84 badges were checked across the city. Two penalty charge notices were issued and one badge was confiscated because Blue Badges were being used by people who were not badge holders or who did not support the badge holder. The Blue Badge scheme is designed to help disabled people park closer to their destination. Their badge must be visible on the windscreen of their car when parked in a designated space or on double yellow lines, as the case may be. The blue badge should only be used when the owner is present, or the driver is parking specifically to pick them up or drop them off. Although almost all blue badges are used correctly, there is a small minority who fraudulently use other people’s badges, either to save money by parking in disabled bays or simply want to park closer. their destination. It is an offense to misuse a blue badge, with offenders facing possible prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000. Pauline Stuchfield, Director of Consumers and Communities at City of York Council, said: Over 7,200 Blue Badges are held in York and we know that their fraudulent use is a concern for the disabled community. However, as not all disabilities are visible and to avoid causing any unnecessary stress to a genuine Blue Badge holder, please report any suspected misuse of a Blue Badge to Veritau rather than directly challenge an individual. Neil Ferris, Country Director at City of York Council, said: We take concerns about all forms of fraud very seriously. The misuse of Blue Badges has the consequence of depriving persons with disabilities of facilities specifically provided to meet their needs. The day of action aims to support the continued access of people with disabilities to services, employment and activities.” Last month (May 2023), Magistrates fined a visitor to the city who misused a blue badge and wrongly took an allocated parking space. York magistrates ordered Thomas Prior, 68, of Waterside Road, Barton-upon-Humber, to pay a fine for misusing a deceased family member’s Blue Badge in August last year. An investigation into the misuse was conducted by Veritau following a report by a civil enforcement officer. The officer had noticed that the expiry date on a displayed blue badge had been changed to give the impression that it was still valid. On May 12, 2023, Mr. He was ordered to pay £1,652.67 which included a fine of £600, costs of £812.67 and a court surcharge of £240. Anyone with information about fraud or fraudulent activity against a Blue Badge council is encouraged to call Veritau’s helpline on 0800 9179 247 or email [email protected]. The call can be anonymous and all concerns are taken seriously.

