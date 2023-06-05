European Commission and WHO launch landmark digital health initiative to strengthen global health security

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Commission have today announced the launch of a historic digital health partnership.

In June 2023, WHO will take over the European Union’s (EU) digital COVID-19 certification system to create a global system that will help facilitate global mobility and protect citizens worldwide from ongoing health threats and future, including pandemics. This is the first building block of the WHO Global Digital Health Certification Network (GDHCN) that will develop a wide range of digital products to deliver better health for all.

“Building on the highly successful EU digital certification network, WHO aims to provide all WHO member countries with access to an open source digital health tool, which is based on the principles of equity, innovation, transparency and data protection and privacy,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO. “New emerging digital health products aim to help people everywhere get quality health services faster and more effectively.”

Based on EU Global Health Strategy AND WHO Global Strategy for Digital Health, the initiative follows the agreement of 30 November 2022 between Commissioner Kyriakides and Dr Tedros to increase strategic cooperation on global health issues. This further strengthens a strong multilateral system with the WHO at its core, enabled by a strong EU.

“This partnership is an important step for the digital action plan of the EU Global Health Strategy. Using European best practices, we contribute to digital health standards and interoperability globally – benefiting those who need it most. It is also a powerful example of how harmonization between the EU and WHO can deliver better health for all, in the EU and around the world. As the leading and coordinating authority for international health work, there is no better partner than WHO to take forward the work we have started in the EU and further develop global digital health solutions,” said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Safety Food.

This partnership will involve close collaboration in the development, management and implementation of the WHO GDHCN system, benefiting from the European Commission’s extensive technical expertise in this area. The first step is to ensure that the current EU digital certificates continue to function effectively.

“With 80 countries and territories linked to the EU Digital Certificate COVID-19, the EU has set a global standard. The EU certificate has not only been an important tool in our fight against the pandemic, but has also facilitated international travel and tourism. I am pleased that the WHO will build on the principles of privacy protection and the most advanced technology of the EU certificate to create a global tool against future pandemics”, added Thierry Breton, Commissioner for the Internal Market.

A global WHO system built on the EU’s legacy

One of the key elements in the European Union’s work against the COVID-19 pandemic has been digital COVID-19 certificates. To facilitate free movement within its borders, the EU quickly created interoperable COVID-19 certificates (titled ‘EU Digital Certificate COVID-19’ or ‘EU DCC’). Based on open source technologies and standards, it also allowed the connection of non-EU countries that issue certificates according to EU DCC specifications, becoming the most widely used solution worldwide.

Since the start of the pandemic, WHO engaged with all WHO regions to define general guidelines for such certificates. To help strengthen global health preparedness in the face of growing health threats, WHO is establishing a global digital health certification network, which builds on the strong foundations of the EU’s DCC framework, principles and open technologies. With this collaboration, WHO will facilitate this process globally under its structure to allow the world to benefit from the convergence of digital certificates. This includes setting standards and validating digital signatures to prevent fraud. In doing so, WHO will not have access to any underlying personal data, which will continue to be the exclusive domain of governments.

The first building block of the WHO global system becomes operational in June 2023 and aims to be developed progressively in the coming months.

A long-term digital partnership to deliver better health for all

To facilitate the adoption of the EU DCC by WHO and to contribute to its operation and further development, WHO and the European Commission have agreed to be partners in digital health.

This partnership will work to technically develop the WHO system with a scalable approach to cover additional use cases, which may include, for example, the digitization of the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis. The expansion of such digital solutions will be essential to provide better health to citizens across the globe.

This cooperation is based on shared values ​​and principles of transparency and openness, inclusiveness, accountability, data protection and privacy, security, global scalability and equality. WHO and the European Commission will work together to encourage maximum global involvement and participation. Special attention will be paid to equal opportunities for participation by those who need it most: low- and middle-income countries.