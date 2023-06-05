The WTO assesses the EU’s trade policy and practices





The exercise of peer review is central to the monitoring and transparency functions of the WTO. Addressing the WTO membership this morning, EU trade chief Sabine Weyand stressed the EU’s unwavering commitment to openness and multilateralism amid serious external shocks, rising trade tensions and uncertainty. She elaborated on the EU’s non-discriminatory and transparent response to the unprecedented environmental crisis through the Green Deal and its climate policy, highlighting the EU’s willingness to engage in dialogue with its trading partners on measures such as the Mechanism of Carbon Limit Adjustment (CBAM) or its deforestation. legislation. Meanwhile, WTO members praised the EU’s efforts to help reform the WTO’s rule-making, deliberative, dispute settlement and monitoring functions. The WTO discussions, which last until June 7, complete a written review process based on a report by the WTO Secretariat, a separate report by the EU itself, and the EU answers over 1,600 questions from WTO members on topics including agriculture, the green transition, gender equality, digital issues and of course trade policy. Background The Trade Policy Review (TPR) mechanism is an open and in-depth examination of the trade policies and practices of WTO members by their peers. Such transparency ensures accountability of members and promotes a smoother operation of the multilateral trading system. Since the 2016 reform of the TPR Mechanism, the four largest members in terms of trade volume, namely the EU, the US, Japan and China undergo a review every three years. For more information WTO Report on the 15th Review of EU Trade Policy: Full Report | Executive Summary EU Report on the 15th Review of EU Trade Policy Opening statement by DG Trade Director General Sabine Weyand at the EU TPR EU and WTO Permanent Mission of the EU to the WTO

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://policy.trade.ec.europa.eu/news/wto-appraises-eus-trade-policy-and-practices-2023-06-05_en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos