Russian forces have fired on Ukrainian rescuers trying to reach flooded areas in the Russian-controlled Kherson region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

Rescuers are trying to evacuate thousands of people in the flood zone of the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka dam and hydropower plant, which collapsed on Tuesday, sending torrents of water down the Dnipro River.

Zelensky made the comments in an exclusive interview with German tabloid newspaper Bild published on Wednesday.

People, animals have died. From the roofs of flooded houses, people see drowned people swimming by. You can see it on the other side. It is very difficult to evacuate people from the occupied part of the Kherson region, Zelensky said.

When our forces try to take them [the residents] outside, they are shot by the invaders from a distance, Zelensky told Bild. As soon as our helpers try to save them, they are shot with guns. We won’t be able to see the full effects until a few days from now, when the water has receded a bit.

On Wednesday, a volunteer participating in the rescue effort in Kherson told CNN that volunteers face Russian shelling on almost every flight.

It is certainly extremely dangerous, said Roman Skabdrakov of the Cayman Volunteer Group.

The dam failure and subsequent flooding forced more than 1,800 people from their homes, inundated thousands of hectares of farmland, threatened vital water supplies and prompted warnings of catastrophic environmental damage by Ukrainian officials and experts.

Kiev and Moscow have exchanged accusations about the destruction of the dams, without providing concrete evidence that the other is to blame. The dam was occupied by Russia at the time of its collapse. It is not yet clear whether the dam was deliberately attacked or whether the breach was the result of structural failure.

Video released by the Ukrainian military shows drinking water being thrown to flood-affected residents in the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson.

Military drone footage, said to be from the town of Oleshky, appears to show a family trapped in their flooded home and begging for help. The video shows a resident standing on the window of a house surrounded by floodwaters and catching a water bottle dropped by the drone.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal claimed that the Russian occupation forces have not provided assistance to residents in the flooded areas. He said residents in the occupied areas of Kherson have been abandoned by the Russians and left to perish as houses are disappearing under water.

President Zelensky described the situation in the areas occupied by Russia as absolutely catastrophic.

The invaders simply abandoned the people in these terrible conditions. No rescue, no water, only rooftops in flooded communities, he said Wednesday.

Both Zelensky and Shmyhal directly called on the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations to take responsibility for the evacuation of people from the Russian-occupied areas of Kherson.

Zelensky called for a clear and swift humanitarian response, saying it is difficult to know how many people in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region may die without rescue, without drinking water, without food, without medical care.

He said Ukraine’s military and emergency services were rescuing as many people as possible despite the Russian bombing.

But more efforts are needed, Zelensky said.

UN humanitarian officials visited Kherson on Wednesday to coordinate the humanitarian response together with local organizations and authorities, the body’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a press release.

They said the disaster was likely to worsen in the coming hours, with water levels still rising and more villages and towns inundated, the UN said. This will affect people’s access to essential services and pose serious health risks.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, which has been overseeing rescue efforts, said they expect water levels to remain and accumulate for another day and then gradually recede for another five days.

At least 1,854 people have been evacuated since Tuesday, while rescue efforts to free people from their flooded homes in Ukrainian-held Kherson continued on Wednesday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The ministry said it was also looking into ways to evacuate citizens from the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River.

We are trying to do it as soon as possible. We are hindered by a strong current and shelling by the Russian army, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

Conditions for residents in flooded areas are dire, with hundreds of thousands of people left without normal access to drinking water, Zelensky said.

The city of Kherson was under Russian occupation for eight months and continues to face shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the river.

Despite threats of flooding and bombing, aid workers told CNN that some residents are determined to stay in their flooded homes rather than evacuate.

Many of them are elderly and some have experienced more than a year of conflict or have recently returned to their homes and are less willing to leave because of the floods, said Selena Kozakijevic, Ukraine area manager for the international group. of CARE assistance.

Kozakijevic said some of the local partners CARE has been working with have received calls from people in the occupied areas saying they are trying to find help and asking for support.

Unfortunately, the left bank of the river is not accessible from the right side, and that is the main reason why, from Ukrainian-controlled areas, aid is currently not getting across, she said.