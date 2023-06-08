International
More than 250 rental homes are under development in Vancouver
A new housing project is underway in Vancouver that will provide 258 rental homes for families, seniors and individuals in the community.
“We are taking action to help increase housing supply for people in Vancouver, and this new development adds much-needed stock at both market and affordable levels,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “By creating rental housing in central locations near major amenities, more people can stay in the community they know and love.”
Located at 2538 Birch St., the residential tower will be 28 stories, making it one of the first high-rise rental buildings to be developed along the Broadway Corridor. It will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, with 58 below-market units and 200 units designed to be affordable for middle-income families.
“These new homes will provide middle-income people, such as teachers, nurses and small business owners, with housing options to help them stay in their community,” said George Heyman, MLA for Vancouver -Fairview. “I am grateful to our partners in the City of Vancouver and Jameson Development Corp. that have helped us build more housing for people who want it city and are helping to build its future.”
Other amenities will include retail and office space, five levels of underground parking for vehicles and bicycles, an outdoor playground, urban farming areas and a dedicated dog washing station. The northwest facade of the building will also feature a vertical tile mosaic designed by local Musqueam artist Debra Sparrow. Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.
“We are excited to see another successful example of collaboration between Vancouver and the provincial government,” said Ken Sim, Mayor of Vancouver. “These new rental homes are another step in the right direction toward making housing more affordable and accessible in the city. of Vancouver.”
The development is a partnership between the Province, through BC Housing’s HousingHub program, Jameson Development Corp. and the City of Vancouver. The province is providing about $164 million in low-interest financing for the project, which will be repaid by Jameson Development Corp.
“Thanks to results-focused programs like these, our family is creating new, affordable rental homes for more families in Vancouver faster than if we did it ourselves,” said Tony Pappajohn, president of Jameson Development Corp. “We we know how important these homes are and we look forward to welcoming our new neighbors when this project is complete. We are also grateful to be working with Musqueam designer Debra Sparrow, whose vertical mosaic public art is a key feature of the building.”
HousingHub was established in 2018 and works with communities and non-profit and private sector developers to increase the supply of rental housing and home ownership options for people in British Columbia with moderate incomes. The province does not directly fund HousingHub projects. Instead, the Province makes low-cost financing available to developers to build new housing. of developers commit to passing on construction cost savings to potential tenants and homeowners through more affordable rents and ownership opportunities.
“Thanks to HousingHub, I was able to find a house I could afford, after years of trying to find the right place to live,” said Fara McLaren, a tenant in a similar HousingHub building in Vancouver. “I am grateful to the province and the city of Vancouver for working together to create homes like this. Not only can I now build my savings, but I’m also living with the dignity and peace of mind that comes with an affordable home in the community I love.”
The project is part of a $19 billion housing investment by the BC government. Since 2017, the Province has delivered more than 76,000 new homes that have been completed or are underway, including more than 13,000 homes in Vancouver.
Fast facts:
- Jameson Development Corp. is providing approximately $81.41 million for the project.
- The City of Vancouver is offering development cost tax waivers worth about $3.1 million.
Learn more:
To find out about the government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit:
https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436
A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in BC is available online:
https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC
To learn about the steps the Province is taking to address the housing crisis and provide affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/
|
Sources
2/ https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0064-000887
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
