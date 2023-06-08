International
UBCO awards honorary degrees to staunch campus supporters
While college graduation is generally about recognizing and congratulating students, many schools also take time to appreciate people a little further away from the classroom setting.
This week, UBC Okanagan will celebrate the graduates of the class of 2023. During these ceremonies, two people who have contributed countless hours of service to UBCO will also be applauded. Suiki?st Pauline Terbasket, Executive Director of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and Lindsay Gordon, former UBC chancellor, will receive honorary degrees on June 8 and 9.
While the role of the university is to teach our students and conduct research, we also hope that our university will help inspire people as we have been inspired by Pauline and Lindsay, says UBCO Principal and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Lesley Cormack. By awarding honorary degrees, we are recognizing people who have made great strides in making our world a better place to be. I am thrilled to see these honorary degrees presented to two people who have contributed significantly to UBC and, in particular, the Okanagan campus.
For Terbasket, who says she has written many letters of nomination and recognition for her peers and seniors, receiving an honorary degree is something she never anticipated.
There are many before me who have received this honor, and I have seen and admired them all, she says. For me, this is such a big surprise that I’m still absorbing it.
Terbasket has served as executive director of the Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) for the past 25 years and has helped develop strong ties with UBC Okanagan, supporting the inclusion of Indigenous perspectives in research while underscoring the importance of education with strong ties to identity, culture. and language.
She has also served on the Indigenous Engagement Committee of the UBC Board of Governors and contributed to UBCO’s Memorandum of Understanding with ONA. Along with these roles, she was also on the committee that oversaw the addition of Indigenous symbols to the regalia of the UBC Chancellor, President and Board of Governors, and contributed significantly to the addition of Indigenous names to campus street signs.
My life service has been social justice, following in the footsteps of so many ancestors, leaders and families who were changemakers for people, she adds. I have been fortunate to have strong mentors, too many to name and many who are not with me today but are here in spirit. And there are many others that I continue to work with. I also have to say that it’s great, as an Indigenous woman, to receive this recognition.
For former UBC chancellor Gordon, he also admits to being surprised when he was notified of the honorary degree. After earning Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from UBC, he entered the business world. He served as former president and CEO of HSBC Bank Canada for nearly 10 years.
He was UBC’s chancellor from 2014 to 2020 and also volunteered countless hours serving with the alumni association and as co-chair of start an evolution campaign, which raised more than $1.6 billion to help improve the lives of students. He remains involved with the university and is currently a member of FORWARD, UBC’s campaign to raise three billion dollars, and he continues to provide support for the UBC Center for Excellence in Indigenous Health.
I am very honored to be receiving this honorary degree, but I must confess that I am especially happy that it comes from UBC Okanagan. I’ve always felt a strong connection to the university as an alumnus, but there’s something about the spirit and growth of the Okanagan campus that I’ve always admired.
While now mostly retired, Gordon remains active with fundraising campaigns and several governing boards.
You get to a certain point in your life, and we’ve been very lucky, when you especially want to spend more time with family, especially our four children and five grandchildren. This is our number one priority today.
Suiki?st Pauline Terbasket will receive her honorary degree at the graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 9, at 1:30 p.m. Lindsay Gordon will receive his diploma Friday morning at the 11 a.m. ceremony.
