International
The impact of international students on the UK economy | Business Immigration
A report published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) has found that in the 2021/2022 financial year, international students contributed a net income of $37.4 billion to the UK economy. This is a net increase of 58% from the 2015-2016 financial year.
of REPORT considers students from a range of higher education courses from the pathway to PhD and calculates tuition fees, non-tuition fees expenses including living costs and income related to visits from friends and family. The report does not take into account the wider contributions from employment-related taxes that many students will later pay to the UK economy.
politics
Student numbers have increased in recent years in line with government policy, as it was at the time, and recognition of the financial and academic value offered by international students. In 2019, the UK government at the time published a International Education Strategy which proposed increasing the value of education exports to 35 billion per year by 2030 and increasing the total number of international students to 600,000 by 2030.
In a policy twist, the Home Secretary is now proposing to reduce the number of international students. On May 23, 2023, she announced plans to implement the following:
- Removing the right for international students to bring dependents unless they are on postgraduate courses currently designated as research programmes;
- Removing the opportunity for international students to switch from student to work paths before they have completed their studies; AND
- Review of maintenance requirements for students and dependents.
If these proposals are implemented, they are currently expected to come into effect in January 2024 following Home Office consultation with UK universities.
The UK government claims it is committed to attracting the brightest and best to the UK, but it is difficult to reconcile such a statement with these proposed measures. It is expected and intended that these policies will deter many high-achieving and talented students from applying to the UK’s world-class universities.
The Home Office may consider whether targeting international students to reduce net migration is a wise policy decision given the financial and academic benefits associated with the international student population.
If you would like further information or would like to discuss how we can help you, please contact the practicing solicitor, Megan Moorhouse or another member of ours Immigration Teamwho will be happy to help.
The content of this page is a summary of the law currently in force and is not exhaustive, nor does it contain definitive advice. Specialist legal advice should be sought regarding any questions that may arise.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.freeths.co.uk/2023/06/07/the-impact-of-international-students-on-the-uk-economy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tupac Shakur posthumously receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- Google Cracks Down on Hybrid Work, Asks Remote Workers to Rethink
- The impact of international students on the UK economy | Business Immigration
- Nuview reveals backers including actor Leonardo DiCaprio
- French Open 2023: Ruud blasts past Rune again, meets Zverev in semifinal
- RAMFAM Rack helps local high school students dress for success
- Google Analytics 4 for Beginners (Webinar)
- UBCO awards honorary degrees to staunch campus supporters
- Mar-a-Lago pool flooding raises suspicions among prosecutors in case of classified Trump documents
- United Arab Emirates: A minor earthquake was recorded on the country’s border with Oman, according to NCM – News
- Bahrain stripped of its world endurance title after an equine drug case | News
- Mike Pence slams former boss Donald Trump at presidential campaign launch