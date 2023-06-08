Health Minister announces expansion of services at beleaguered Surrey Memorial Hospital





BC Health Minister Adrian Dix has announced a number of improvements at Surrey Memorial Hospital (SMH) with an immediate focus on a new hospital contract, along with hiring more staff for the emergency department, maternity ward and services of mental health. Dix also promised improved cardiac diagnostic services and renal care and dialysis at SMH within 18 months. Primary Care Urgent Centers in Surrey will also expand their hours, he said. The announcement comes amid a crisis at SMH, highlighted in the past month by dozens of doctors speaking out about chronic understaffing, inadequate funding and overcrowding that have pushed the hospital to breaking point. News of the improvements was welcomed by the UN Nurses Union, with a caveat. “It is Fraser Health’s responsibility to ensure that today’s phased action plan is implemented as quickly as possible,” BCNU said in a statement. “We will follow up with our members to monitor the extent to which these new measures are actually improving working conditions and providing the relief the emergency department needs in order to provide the level of care patients deserve.” BCNU said the government must also address the crisis in patient care at other acute care emergency centers in the province. For Dr. Claudine Storness-Bliss, co-head of SMH’s obstetrics and gynecology department, the announcement is a huge win for the Surrey community and the Fraser Health region. Storness-Bliss and more than 30 OBGYN physicians at SMH signed a letter in May saying critical resource shortages are compromising patient safety, resulting in an untold number of close calls and one newborn death in 2020. “We as a group, as OBGYNs, are very grateful for the opportunity to have our voices heard … and we’re grateful for a quick response, which is really what we were looking for,” Storness-Bliss told the CBC. On the coast. “Restructuring a hospital is no small task … I look forward to working with Fraser Health and the Ministry [of Health] towards the development of a service action plan”. Dr. Claudine Storness-Bliss, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Surrey Memorial Hospital, says doctors are ready to create a plan of short- and long-term changes to address critical issues. (Ben Nelms/CBC) Dix to visit BC hospitals Dix said he will be visiting hospitals in BC over the summer to hear about the challenges facing health care workers and leaders. Surrey is the fastest growing city in BC, gaining 100,000 new residents every decade. It is set to overtake Vancouver as the largest city by population by the end of the decade. Groundbreaking for a second Surrey hospital is expected to take place in July, according to Dix. The new $1.7 billion facility and cancer center is located in Cloverdale. Wednesday’s announcement comes a week after Dix met with doctors in the Fraser Health region, which includes Surrey. Dr. Urbain Ip, chief emergency room physician at Surrey Memorial, said last month Problems in the emergency room cause him and his colleagues to regularly go home “worried” about their patients. “Right now, if my boyfriend got sick, I’m not sure if I would send [them] in my hospital … and it’s a terrible thing to feel,” said Ip, an emergency physician for more than 30 years. A letter from the association representing SMH doctors said health care leaders should not admit more new patients to Surrey Memorial ER unless critical staff vacancies can be filled . Dix was joined by Fraser Health CEO Victoria Lee and board chairman Jim Sinclair during the announcement at Surrey Memorial on Wednesday.

