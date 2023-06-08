City of Toronto extends aid to Ukraine with three more vehicle donations – City of Toronto





News Notice June 7, 2023 Today, Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park), along with Ukraine’s Ambassador to Canada, Yulia Kovaliv, announced the donation of three City of Toronto vehicles to aid Ukraine. On March 29, Toronto City Council authorized the City to donate three end-of-life vehicles to the Ukrainian government for humanitarian purposes. This is the second such donation by the city, after four vehicles donated in 2022, at the request of Ambassador Kovaliv. Vehicles earmarked for the second donation include a 2012 Ford Escape Hybrid and a 2001 Ford Ranger from Fleet Services, as well as a 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe from Paramedic Services, which is equipped with emergency lights, sirens and supplies basic first aid. The Canada Ukraine Foundation will cover the cost of transporting the donated vehicles to Ukraine through its medical equipment program. This donation is one of the many actions and services that the Municipality has mobilized to help those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. More information on Ukrainian arrival mobilization efforts and volunteer and donation opportunities are available on the City Help for People Fleeing Ukraine website. According to federal government recordsbetween January 2022 and May 2023, more than 227,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada, with more than one million applications for temporary residence received as of March 17, 2022. Quotes: We are heartbroken by the devastation and loss that continues to affect hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. Toronto is home to many Ukrainian-Canadians and we are proud to join them in pledging our unwavering support to Ukraine’s humanitarian efforts. We welcome the people of Ukraine who choose to resettle in Toronto and reaffirm our commitment to work with all levels of government to provide support where needed. Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (Scarborough-Rouge Park) The destination points of these vehicles are medical centers in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, which has been subjected to many challenges from continuous Russian shelling in recent months. Kyiv and Toronto have had a special sisterly relationship for decades. We are grateful to the city and citizens of Toronto for this donation. This is what the sister will help in the most critical situation. Yulia Kovaliv, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is very grateful that the City of Toronto is donating vehicles to aid in humanitarian efforts to help Ukraine in its time of need as Russia continues to bomb its cities.

Peter Schturyn, President of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) Toronto Paramedic Services has supported humanitarian efforts in various parts of the world through the donation of dismantled emergency vehicles for many years. We were proud to be able to help Ukraine and its people with this special donation, which was made possible through the cooperation and dedication of a number of City of Toronto staff. Deputy Chief Rhonda Hamel-Smith, Toronto Paramedic Services Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city the leading economic engine in Canada and one of the most diverse and livable cities in the world. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation, and consistently ranks at the top of international rankings due to investment supported by government, residents and businesses. her. For more information visit City website or follow us I tweet, Instagram OR Facebook. Media contact: Media Relations, [email protected]

