Response to International Business News Articles Accreditation





Today, June 7, 2023, the Dutch newspaper Dagblad van het Noorden published an article online in which an employee of Hanze UAS alleges misconduct in the accreditation of one of the International Business bachelor programs. After we received this signal at the end of 2022, we immediately started an internal investigation. This investigation revealed that a certain aspect of International Business accreditation should have gone differently. We have informed the Accreditation Organization of the Netherlands and Flanders (NVAO) as well as the Inspectorate of Education and will, of course, take the necessary steps to ensure that such a situation is avoided in the future. We see no reason to doubt the quality of the study program or to assume that the final evaluation of the program would have been different. The accreditation commission was very positive about the study program in question and this is also shown in the last interim report. It is not known whether any potential breach of accreditation was reported before the end of 2022. At no time has the person in question made an official report of this through the internal channels that exist for this purpose, such as Board, or Executive Board. We are very sorry for this situation. Accreditation processes are an important element of our quality assurance, which we value highly. The fact that things happened within this process that probably should have been done differently shows once again that we as an organization must be constantly aware of our work processes. In this way, we are doing our best to prevent repetition in order to guarantee a high standard of education for the future as well.

