Aboriginal leaders meet to discuss water management and reform





The Department hosted members of the Committee on Aboriginal Water Interests (CAWI) in a joint meeting, along with representatives from the DWER Aboriginal Water and Environment Advisory Group (AWEAG). Together with staff from the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water, DWER staff provided valuable insights into water management in Western Australia, opportunities through native title and the modernization and drafting of Western Australian water legislation to improve opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Strait Island peoples have access to water and participate in water management. CAWI, with its national focus, complements the ongoing efforts of each jurisdiction at state and local level to advance water reform in collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. CAWI plays a key role in influencing national water reform by advocating for the investment, policy formulation and advancement of Aboriginal water interests in their respective jurisdictions. The joint meeting aimed to facilitate a meaningful discussion on water management and reform in Western Australia, within the wider context of national water reform. It fostered connections, promoted knowledge sharing and provided invaluable guidance from an extended national Aboriginal perspective to inform legislative reforms by the Western Australian government, said Jillian Collard, Manager of Aboriginal Engagement and Partnerships with DWER. Departmental Director General Michelle Andrews added that members shared stories and lessons from their work in various areas of water management and legislation. We had great discussions, constructive feedback and had a lot to reflect on and learn from all of us, Ms Andrews said. This collaborative meeting marks an important milestone in ongoing efforts to promote fair and sustainable water management practices while embracing the invaluable contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. The Department remains committed to working closely with Aboriginal leaders, CAWI and AWEAG to drive positive change in water management and reform across the country. The meeting began with a ceremonial presentation on the picturesque shores of Doondalup, also known as Lake Joondalup, after its Noongar name meaning “shining lake”. This sacred place has deep spiritual significance because of its Dreamtime connections and its historical role as a prominent hunting ground for waterfowl and turtles. AWEAG, which is co-chaired by Ms. Andrews and Jason Barrow (a proud Nyoongar man from the South West of Western Australia) was established with the aim of ensuring that Aboriginal knowledge, values ​​and needs receive due consideration and attention in DWERs strategies, policies, programs and planning related to management and regulation of the state’s environment and water resources. The CAWI co-chairs applauded the department for AWEAG, as no other jurisdiction has a similar body operating. It was pointed out as a model for other states to follow.

