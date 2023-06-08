



The Government extends the Horizon Europe Guarantee scheme until the end of September 2023, continuing to protect funding for UK researchers, businesses and innovators

UKRI has awarded grants worth over £1 billion since the scheme was first launched in November 2021

our priority is to give the UK R&D sector the maximum level of support to continue their innovative research and collaboration with international partners Support offered to UK Horizon Europe applicants has been extended for a further three months. Originally launched in November 2021, UKRAINE has issued over 2,000 grant offers worth £1.05 billion until the end of April 2023. The extension will ensure that qualified and successful UK applicants will continue to be guaranteed funding, supporting them to continue their work important in research and innovation. The guarantee will be available to cover all Horizon Europe calls closing on or before 30 September 2023. Eligible and successful Horizon Europe applicants will receive the full value of their funding at their host institution in United Kingdom for the life of their grant. Science and Technology Secretary Chloe Smith said: This extension provides assurance to our world-class researchers that they will receive the support they need to continue their ground-breaking work, building on the over 1 billion in support awarded to date, while the Horizon Europe association negotiations remain ongoing. Successful winners do not need to leave the UK to receive this funding, which will provide security for future collaborations and support UK researchers whether the association is confirmed or otherwise. The Government remains in discussions about the UK’s involvement in EU research programs and hopes that the negotiations on Horizon Europe will be successful, as this is our preference. However, our participation must be fair to UK researchers, businesses and taxpayers and reflect the lasting impact of two years of EU delays on the UK association. We will continue to engage with representatives across the business, research and innovation sector as these discussions progress. Our priority is to secure the UK R&D the sector receives the maximum level of support to allow them to continue their innovative research and collaboration with international partners, and the extension of the guarantee provides security for researchers as negotiations continue. Details regarding the scope and terms of the extension are available at UKRAINE Web page.

