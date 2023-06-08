UNICEF concerned by the Taliban moves to ban international groups from the Afghan education sector





ISLAMABAD (AP) UNICEF said Thursday it is deeply concerned by reports that the Taliban are removing international organizations from Afghanistan’s education sector and ordering them to hand over their activities to local non-governmental groups. This is the latest restriction on NGOs operating in the country following a ban imposed in December on female Afghan staff, allegedly because they did not wear the Islamic headscarf, or hijab, correctly and did not respect gender segregation in the workplace. In April, the ban was extended to the UN A WhatsApp voice memo, purportedly from a senior education official in Kabul, says all international organizations have a one-month deadline to transfer their education work to local groups. The Education Ministry was not immediately available to verify the voice memo, but aid agency officials told The Associated Press they are aware of the message and are taking it seriously. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media. The ban on female Afghan staff working at the UN was also broadcast via a WhatsApp voice memo, purportedly from a senior Taliban figure. As the lead agency for education in Afghanistan, UNICEF is deeply concerned by reports that over 500,000 children, including over 300,000 girls, could miss out on quality learning through community-based education within a month if international non-governmental organizations working in the field of education are no longer allowed to operate and if handovers to national NGOs are made without full assessment and capacity building, the agency said in a statement. UNICEF is seeking to better understand the reported directive and what it could mean for the nationwide program that provides learning opportunities for children in some of Afghanistan’s most remote and rural areas. About 17,000 teachers, including 5,000 women, work in UNICEF’s educational activities. UNICEF is meeting with the Ministry of Education in Kabul for further information. Aid sources said some provinces have ordered the immediate suspension of all foreign-led education activities after officials reportedly told Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada that the foreigners are creating their own Ministry of Education and are not coordinating their work. with the Taliban. The final voice note says that the new measure affects all international organizations, even if they are Islamic, and that only Afghan NGOs approved by the ministry that agree to the ministry’s terms can undertake educational work. The order also affects the construction of schools. In April, the Taliban closed educational centers and NGO-supported institutes in the south of the country until further notice. The centers were mainly for girls, who are prohibited from attending school beyond the sixth grade. The ministry did not provide an explanation for the closures at the time. But a spokesman for Kandahar’s education department said the decision was made in response to complaints. Aid agencies have been providing food, education and healthcare support to Afghans since the August 2021 Taliban takeover and the economic collapse that followed.

