Deansfield Primary School celebrates Bike Week 2023 with Deputy Head and Mayor

Published: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Deansfield Primary School in Eltham has organized a cycle training session this week to help its pupils feel safe and secure when cycling around the neighbourhood.

Cllr Lekau, the new Mayor of Royal Greenwich, Cllr Dominic Mbang and Cllr Linda Bird joined students from Year 6 at the school training session to hear more about cycling to school and for fun.

Royal Greenwich is celebrating cycling this week as part of the UK’s 100th annual Bike Week (5-11 June). The initiative is a celebration of cycling and its many benefits for physical and mental health.

Cllr Averil Lekau, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Environment and Transport, said: “I’m excited to see Deansfield pupils having fun on their bikes and learning really important skills to ensure they are safe.

Cycling offers countless benefits, both to individuals and to our community as a whole. It’s a fun and affordable way to travel. Not only does it promote fitness and well-being, it also reduces traffic congestion and air pollution, making our roads cleaner and safer for everyone. Reducing dependence on cars is a big part of our Transport Strategy, putting cycling and walking at the heart of our transport network.”

Clara Daly, Deputy Headteacher at Deansfield Primary School, said: “The children in Deansfield had a great time today showing off their skills on their bikes to the Mayor, Councilor Dominic Mbang, Councilor Linda Averil and Councilor Linda Bird. Trainers come to teach kids how to do safety checks and ride their bikes safely on the road.

As a school we really support children riding as it is healthy for them and the environment. Every year when we have training, it inspires other kids to ride their bikes to school too.”

Clr Dominic Mbang said: “Bike Week is a great opportunity to capture the opportunities that cycling offers, improving the quality of life and preserving our environment. Regular cycling not only offers the joy of outdoor exercise, but also reduces the risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke. Exercise such as cycling has been shown to improve people’s moods and relieve symptoms of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. I would encourage everyone to get out on their bikes this weekend and ride around our beautiful neighborhood!”

Caroline from Deansfield Primary School said: “I learned how to check if my bike is safe to ride using the acronym ABCD – orand, Brake, Ceat Dirritation.”

Francisco said: “I learned about the primary and secondary positions on the road to show drivers that they can overtake. It’s fun to learn things I didn’t know.”

The Royal Borough of Greenwich offers local residents free cycle safe training and various other resources to support cycling within the community.

Cycle Confident training is designed to help individuals aged 7 and over who live, work or study in Greenwich build their confidence and skills when cycling on the road. You can find out more information about the training and make a booking at royalgreenwich.gov.uk/cycle-confident.

In addition, the Council offers additional resources to support cycling enthusiasts, including the free bike repair and advice service ‘Dr Bike’, the ‘Try Before You Bike’ scheme, cycle route planning tools and much more. Read more at royalgreenwich.gov.uk/cycling.