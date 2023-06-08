Global News | amma.org









Chicago Compassion: The Need of the Hour In-person retreat with Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri at MA Center, Chicago When Thursday Sunday July 6-9 Where Save the date! We are pleased to announce that Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri will be leading a 4-day retreat at the MA Center Chicago: Compassion: the Need… more May 24, 2023 –

THE WORLD Name your lights now! Civil20’s Gender Working Group invites you to participate in its worldwide campaign, #OneMillionLights, to commemorate the empowerment of women and the promotion of gender equality. 1) Participate by nominating all those individuals, organizations, institutions and/or… more May 23, 2023 –

Kerala, India The 20th Civil Summit on Education and Digital Transformation has been inaugurated in Thiruvananthapuram with several dignitaries from India and abroad in attendance. Over two days, hundreds of delegates from civil society organizations (CSOs), experts and stakeholders identified the most… more April 11, 2023 –

Kerala, India In the ancient Sanskrit language, Vishu means equal, meaning the day with an equal number of hours of day and night, or the equinox. Vishu symbolizes the beginning of spring. It is celebrated in Kerala, India as the harvest festival and the astrological New Year. Amma often points out… more March 26, 2023 –

INDIA Amma bows to all who are the embodiment of Pure Love and the supreme Self. Amma is very pleased to attend this summit, one of the most prestigious among the C20 conferences, and to meet personally with the distinguished members of the steering committee, CSOs and NGO speakers, of who are… more March 20, 2023 –

Nagpur Civil20 is one of the official #G20 Engagement Groups providing a platform for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) around the world to express peoples’ aspirations to world leaders at the G20. In this Kick-off Conference, experts will discuss the topics of the different Working Groups. More March 4, 2023 –

Mexico The Mexico-Republic of India Friendship Group, headed by Deputy Salvador Caro Cabrera (MC), met with representatives of that country’s embassy led by Swami Dayamritananda Puri. At a meeting of the friendship group, MP Caro Cabrera said the objective is to promote dialogue through… more February 26, 2023 –

Kashmir, India The 20th Civil Gender and Disability (GED) Working Group held a two-day Policy Dialogue in Srinagar on 13-14 February 2023 to address the sub-themes of Women’s Safety and Security and Men’s and Boys’ Engagement to address gender equality. The historic event organized by the University of Kashmir… more February 17, 2023 –

INDIA We invite people around the world to experience how Yoga and Meditation can have a profound impact on mental health, thereby bringing outer peace through inner peace. The goal is to reach 1 million participants by June 21, #InternationalYogaDay. There are three elements: – 9 rounds of Surya Namaskar… more February 17, 2023 –

More than 400 people attended a Civil 20 workshop on net zero emissions and the contribution governments, industries and citizens must make. The Civil 20 (C20) Working Group on Sustainable and Resilient Communities (SRC) organized a workshop in Delhi on the Role of…

