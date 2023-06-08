Transaction Processing Performance Council Announces 15th Annual International Technology Conference on Performance Evaluation and Benchmarking (TPCTC 2023)







News from

Transaction Processing Performance Council







San Francisco, CA | June 8, 2023 9:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time The Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) announced a call for papers on 15th Annual Performance Evaluation and Benchmarking Technology Conference (TPCTC 2023). The conference will be accompanied by 49th International Conference on Very Large Databases (VLDB 2023) in Vancouver, BC on August 28, 2023. The deadline for abstract submissions is Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Researchers and industry experts are encouraged to submit ideas and methodologies in performance assessment, measurement, and characterization in areas including, but not limited to: Artificial intelligence Hyperscale data center Lessons learned in practice using TPC workloads Big data analysis In-memory databases General improvements to TPC workloads Blockchain The Internet of Things Cloud Computing Robotics and Automation Complex event processing Social media infrastructure Database optimizations Stability The broken down data center Virtualization Hybrid workloads Papers must be submitted electronically by Wednesday, June 21, 2023 to: https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=tpctc2023. Accepted papers will be published in Springer Lecture Notes in Computer Science (LNCS) and indexed in ACM DL and DBLP. Selected documents will be considered for future developments of TPC standards. TPCTC celebrates its 15th anniversaryth year as the premier convention where experts gather to share ideas for improving industry standard standards, creating entirely new standards, and improving existing standards, said Meikel Poess, general conference chairman and advisory member of the technical staff at Oracle Corporation. Papers presented at our past conferences have directly resulted in the creation of new benchmarks in a number of cutting-edge areas, including AI, cloud and beyond. Increasing TPC Standards Submissions: Recently there have been two particular areas in the development of TPC standards that have gained significant momentum as organizations present and publish results: TPCx-AI . An end-to-end AI benchmark developed by TPC, which has had 13 results published to date, and 10 of them published in the last six months.

TPC OSS initiative . TPC now hosts a GitHub repository to foster the development of standard open source packages. The first kit to be included is HammerDB. It implements standards derived from well-known TPC enterprise-class standards, such as TPROC-C for OLTP workloads and TPROC-H for analytical workloads. HammerDB makes running these workloads straightforward and cost-effective on the world’s most popular databases that support Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, IBM Db2, MySQL, MariaDB and PostgreSQL. To date, HammerDB has been downloaded over 300,000 times. TPCTC has been an instrumental forum for presenting new ideas for standards development, said Hamesh Patel, chair of the TPCx-AI committee and principal engineer at Intel Corporation. And as an organization, the TPC has a particularly impressive track record of returning submissions to real-world standards. For example, just over the past few months, the AI ​​community has benefited significantly from a particularly rapid increase in the number of submitted and published TPCx-AI results. Recent TPC efforts have also benefited the open source community, continued Andy Bond, TPC-OSS group chair and performance engineer at Red Hat. We’ve seen an incredible number of HammerDB downloads, 300,000 and counting, since the release of our OSS benchmarks. We look forward to seeing what open source-based ideas this year’s TPCTC submissions will bring.” Additional information on TPCTC 2023 is available online at: http://www.tpc.org/tpctc/tpctc2023/. And a special invitation for academic and government institutions can be found online at: http://www.tpc.org/information/specialinvitation.asp. About TPC: TPC is a not-for-profit corporation established to define transaction processing and database standards and to disseminate objective and verifiable TPC performance data to the industry. TPC currently has 22 full members: Actian, Alibaba, AMD, Borrui Data Technology, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi, Huawai, Intel, Inspur, Lenovo, Microsoft, Mettrix, Nutanix, NVIDIA, Oracle, redhat, Transwarp, TTA and Vmware; and four associate members: imec, CAITCT Tsinghua University and University of Coimbra. Further information is available at: http://www.tpc.org. About VLDB: Very Large Data Base Endowment Inc. (VLDB Endowment) is a non-profit organization incorporated in the United States with the sole purpose of promoting and sharing scholarly work in databases and related fields worldwide. One of its means of achieving its objectives is the sponsorship and support of the annual VLDB conference, a major annual international forum for database researchers, vendors, practitioners, application developers and users. Further information is available at: http://vldb.org/2023/. TPCTC 2023 Contacts: Raghunath Nambiar, General Manager, [email protected] Meikel Poess, General Chairman, [email protected] Contact details Forrest Carman +1 206-859-3118 [email protected] Company website http://www.tpc.org/

labels TPCTPCTCTPC OSS initiativeTPCx-AI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/transaction-processing-performance-council-announces-15th-annual-international-technology-conference-on-performance-evaluation-and-benchmarking-tpctc-2023-605453276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos