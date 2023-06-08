Ukraine calls for international rescue of civilians after dam attack in Russian-occupied Kherson region





The true extent of the flood disaster in the south Ukraine remained unclear on Thursday, three days after the country’s president accused Russian forces in the region of blowing up a major dam in an act of terror. A Russian-backed official in the region said Thursday that five people had died as water continued to flow through the massive missing section of the Nova Kakhovka dam, less than 50 miles from the major city of Kherson. Russia accused Ukrainian forces of attacking the dam early Tuesday morning, but Ukrainian officials have strongly denied that, saying the massive structure was destroyed “from the inside” by Russian occupation forces who took control of the dam, after Ukraine is slowly taking back the territory more than 15 months after Vladimir Putin’s total invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Kherson region on Thursday and inspected the flood damage that continued to ravage the area after the gap in the dam burst. The crucial piece of Ukrainian infrastructure was part of a now-destroyed hydro plant, but it also held a massive reservoir used to provide fresh water for hundreds of thousands of people and vital cooling water for Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits the flood-hit southern region of Kherson as the evacuation of civilians continues after the collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, June 8, 2023. Presidency of Ukraine/Flyer/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Ukrainian officials and the International Atomic Energy Agency have said the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is stable for now, with enough water reserves at the sprawling facility to stave off a catastrophe for several months – provided the plant’s coolant reserves. remains intact. But for thousands of Ukrainian civilians living in and around the Dnipro River, downstream of the destroyed dam, it was misery upon misery as they were left to wade through a deluge, clutching whatever they could salvage from their homes and , in some cases, using anything they could find to stay afloat. The trapped animals gathered on what little high ground they could find. Fresh drinking water was delivered by drone to some desperate residents, who climbed through top-floor windows to grab the relief. A cat sits on a piece of furniture floating in water in Kherson, southern Ukraine, June 8, 2023, after flooding swept through the city following damage caused to the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric dam. ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty

Soldiers and volunteers have been working tirelessly since Tuesday to evacuate those trapped by the rising waters, pulling them through windows or from the dark depths and carrying the frail and elderly to safety. However, even when they escape the floodwaters, danger is always nearby. A Russian shell landed nearby as a woman was pulled from the water Wednesday — a reminder that while it’s now a disaster zone, it’s still a war zone. Local residents wade through floodwaters in Kherson on a boat, June 8, 2023, as water levels rose in the city following damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam. ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty

Despite Russia’s forced withdrawal from the city of Kherson last year, they still hold a large part of the wider Kherson region and have not stopped bombing the city. The anger of the residents has boiled over. “Putin should burn in hell,” cursed a woman on a news camera in Kherson. “They couldn’t finish us, now they are trying to drown us.” Ukrainian security forces help unload local residents from a boat during an evacuation from a flooded area in Kherson, June 8, 2023, following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam. ALEKSEY FILIPPOV/AFP/Getty

With growing concern about Ukrainian civilians trapped by floods in surrounding areas still occupied by Russian forces, Zelenskyy called on Thursday for an urgent international rescue effort. Meanwhile, despite the disaster around Kherson, fighting still continued elsewhere in Ukraine, with increasing gains claimed by Kiev on the long eastern front. Video released by the government showed troops advancing on Russian positions around the ruined city of Bakhmut, currently held by Kremlin forces and the scene of some of the bloodiest fighting of the conflict. More





