WHO and the Global Fund announce their commitment to enhanced cooperation





Today the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (Global Fund) signed a new and revised Strategic Framework for Cooperation, designed to build stronger and more resilient health systems. and to maximize collaboration and support impact. country, regional and global responses to major infectious diseases. The new five-year framework builds on the previous agreement signed in 2018. It aligns with the Global Fund Strategy 2023-2028 and WHO’s General Program of Work, which put communities at the center of the health response and also address preparedness and challenges to the pandemic caused by climate change. The framework aligns with broader cooperation platforms to accelerate support for countries to achieve the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “As health budgets globally are stretched and under pressure, it is imperative that our two organizations continue to work together to support countries to expand access to services for all three diseases as part of their journey towards universal health coverage ,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom. Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO. “In light of slowing progress towards ending the AIDS, TB and malaria epidemics, together with emerging health challenges, stronger collaboration between WHO and the Global Fund is needed more than ever.” With the joint mission and commitment of WHO and the Global Fund to serve countries, the new Strategic Framework for Cooperation will further strengthen and expand cooperation. “At a time when the world is beset by overlapping and intersecting crises, from conflict to climate change, the partnership between the Global Fund and WHO is more critical than ever,” said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. “Crises shake global systems and reduce benefits, with the world’s most vulnerable people bearing the brunt. Organizations like ours are most effective when we work closely with national governments and other trusted partners to strengthen local, community-led health systems.” Continuous cooperation over the past years has contributed to important achievements at the country level: 20 countries are now implementing, in a more efficient and cost-effective manner, the provision of differentiated services for HIV testing, treatment, advanced care, and virtual interventions to reach those who are unaware of their HIV status. their HIV.

The collaboration has enabled early guidelines and surveys for dual testing for COVID-19 and TB, allowing for improved detection of people with TB through innovations adopted during and after the COVID-19 emergency.

Strategic Malaria Initiatives enabled accelerated progress towards malaria elimination. As of 2018, eight countries have been certified malaria-free by WHO, with another five preparing for certification in 2023 and 2024.

The partnership also provides the basis to accelerate the implementation of innovative approaches, such as the new WHO Insecticide-Treated Nets Guidelines for malaria and the expansion of new, shorter treatments for multidrug-resistant TB.

Valuable support was provided in the development of 50 evidence-based and cost-effective national strategic plans aligned with the latest WHO guidelines, serving as the basis for high-quality funding requests for the Global Fund.

Global health financing remains an important area for continued collaboration to help countries develop stronger, more sustainable and efficient health financing systems. WHO’s work to track health spending in 59 low- and middle-income countries has informed national health policy dialogue. Joint work to support cross-program effectiveness analysis in 13 countries has reduced fragmentation and duplication. Even with this level of progress, much work remains to be done in countries to accelerate progress towards ending the AIDS, TB and malaria epidemics and to build strong health systems that are also capable of respond to the next emergency. Through this new framework, WHO and the Global Fund will use their comparative strengths in 35 areas for cooperation divided into 4 categories: Health policies and normative guidelines Health advocacy and governance Health products and innovations Technical support and capacity building

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/08-06-2023-who-and-the-global-fund-announce-commitment-for-enhanced-collaboration The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos