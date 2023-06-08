Sage Bird Ciderworks Achieves International Recognition | tidings

Sage Bird Ciderworks Virginia Hewes Crab was recently awarded the Best in Class Gold Medal for Heritage Dry Cider by the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition, earning that international recognition for a very specific Virginia cider.

Judging in the international competition, against 138 other dry heritage ciders from around the world, Virginia Hewes Crab firmly puts Sage Bird and the Shenandoah Valley on the global cider map and marks a major milestone in the journey of the two owners of dedicated and passionate local businesses. .

In just a few short years, Amberlee and Zach Carlson have gone from experimenting with an antique press on their front porch to making over 7,000 gallons of a variety of cider each year, opening one of Harrisonburg’s most engaging community spaces. The couple has already achieved one of the highest honors in their craft.

The epitome of a local business success story, the journey from homegrown experimentation to global recognition was one of risk, passion, artistry and community focus.

Cider for us started as a hobby. We got married young, fresh out of college, Zach Carlson said. We really didn’t have much.

Being very DIY-focused, the couple decided to experiment with saving money by creating their own homemade brews.

We made meadow in the beginning. It was disgusting that it was bad, but we were bitten by the fermentation bug. It was exciting. Cider was the next thing we tried, Zach Carlson said.

Acquiring an antique press opened the door for the couple to experiment with single varietal cider, a type of cider that uses a single, often regional, apple in small batches, considered a great way to experience the character of a single variety apple.

“We make a good amount of single-variety cider where we use these old-school heirloom cider apples, and the purpose of that is really to showcase the flavor variations between different apples,” said Zach Carlson, explaining the balances of nuanced between sweetness, acidity and tannins. that make each varietal cider a unique experience.

Realizing that the hobby could be something the community might want to share in, Zach Carlson took it upon himself to formalize his knowledge of the craft through Craft Business courses at Portland State University, setting the stage for opening Sage Bird Ciderworks in 2020.

Despite the huge challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, the couple was committed to opening Sage Bird. Utilizing outdoor spaces and reserving many community-focused ideas for a non-pandemic future, Sage Bird opened up to the toughest business environments. But the fertile ground created by the product and community support helped the business flourish and grow into what it is today.

We are always grateful and amazed by the support of this community, said Zach Carlson. Harrisonburg has always had a local bent to buy local, support things local. We are grateful to be waiting for this.

The atmosphere and purpose of the Tap Room at Sage Bird Ciderworks is as intentional, subtle and creative as the cider on sale. With a focus on community gathering since day one, the venue offers a wide range of experiences from book clubs, art shows, music and karaoke, all in a comfortable home away from home environment.

A place where people could gather, where interesting people had interesting conversations, where you saw art, poetry, music, culture, that’s what I really wanted to do, said Zach Carlson.

Establishing the business side of the job is not the end of a brewing journey. With new ideas coming in all the time, the Carlsons continue to delight in new discoveries.

I’m sitting here working, and this little glass comes to me, every week. Zachs likes to try this now, said Amberlee Carlson. Every year can be different. The crops are different, the weather is different and so you never know from year to year. It will never taste the same, which is really special in a fruit-based cider or wine.

Part of the success of Sage Bird, whose flagship Cider Rocktown Light is now produced at over 150 gallons per month, is a deep awareness of location and a passion for authentic taste experiences.

We talk about creating in our tastes a sense of place. When you drink Sage Bird, you’re tasting the Shenandoah Valley, Zach Carlson said. We do not use ingredients that cannot be grown in this area. You won’t find grapefruit. You won’t find guava in our cider. They’re great flavors in cider, but it’s not the Shenandoah Valley.

This celebration of country was recognized internationally with the success of the Virginia Hewes Crab at the International Lakes Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP), giving Sage Bird and Carlsons a great sense of affirmation and belonging in the cider industry.

GLINTCAP is a good measure of how we’re doing, said Amberlee Carlson. We just visited Spain to research cider and saw the GLINTCAP medals. When we saw this, we knew we were speaking the same language.

Even a gold medal at the world’s biggest cider competition isn’t making this creative couple rest on their laurels, always thinking of the next exciting idea to further expand the reputation of not only Sage Bird, but Virginia Cider in general.

On Saturday, June 10, Sage Bird will launch its latest offering, a raspberry cider session called Butts Up! Described as wine in a can, this new offering will be launched and celebrated at Butts Up! Release party from 4-11pm Saturday at 325 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg.

The party will feature live music, food trucks on the outskirts, games, giveaways and of course plenty of creative and now internationally known ciders to enjoy.

For more information about Sage Bird Ciderworks, Amberlee and Zach Carlsons amazing success story, events and even to shop their merchandise and cider online, visit https://www.sagebirdciderworks.com/.