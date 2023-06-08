The UN Forum will define international obligations towards people of African descent

The weekly meeting of Permanent Forum for People of African Descent (PFPAD) brought 900 people to the United Nations headquarters in New York. They arrived eager to add proposals for what needs to be done to improve the lives of people of color in various parts of the world.

However, the week did not start easily: many black activists had traveled from across the continent and some from as far away as Australia, Ireland and countries in Latin America, but they say they were burdened by the fact that they had to wait hours for to. enter the UN There was a three-hour line for entry passes to the UN, which could probably have been arranged before the start of the conference.

Once inside, however, activists joined non-profit and government representatives to talk about the concept and possibility of reparations for African slavery; the ideals of Pan-Africanism and its suggestions for how to deal with past injustices and what to push forward into the future; racism and other difficulties faced by people of African descent as they migrate from war-torn or failed nations; methods of collecting and disseminating high-quality and timely employment, economic, age, geographic, and economic statistics on the black population; and practices that communities can use to promote health and wellness while dealing with intergenerational trauma.

Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez addresses the UN forum virtually Credit: Photo by Karen Juanita Carrillo

Epsy Campbell Barr, former Vice President of Costa Rica, chairs PFPAD. She confessed at a press roundtable that there are many expectations from civil society around the world, but mainly from here, from this hemisphere from Latin America, North America and Canada regarding the Permanent Forum. Black human rights indices remain low, political participation is declining, and systemic racism remains a daily reality across the hemisphere.

Campbell Barr said calls to extend the International Decade for People of African Descent, originally announced for 2015 until the end of 2024, were because the UN was unable to make full commitments to promote recognition. wider and the social and economic development of black communities from most countries. The COVID-19 pandemic also put a damper on programs aimed at helping people of color.

However, one of the major achievements of the decades was the creation of the Permanent Forum. We think that in a second decade, because there is a greater demand from different organizations, we will have the political power to push our governments to do something for our communities, said Campbell Barr. She added that the fact that the new Decade for People of African Descent will begin five years ahead of the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) agenda will serve as an additional push to get governments to really work for black communities.

The Permanent Forum of People of African Descent has the mandate to work for the establishment of

The Declaration of Human Rights of People of African Descent, said Campbell Barr. The final product will be a document that demonstrates the UN’s commitment to African descendants in the Americas and around the world. It will be the UN’s most important document and commitment to black people.

That’s why it was important to have input from civil society groups during the forum, Desiree Cormier Smith, US State Department for the first timeSpecial Representative for Racial Equality and Justicetold him AmNews: International Decade, we defended its creation. We have commemorated it under this administration and we believe it is important, Cormier Smith said.

Justin Hansford, director of Howard University’s Thurgood Marshall Center for Civil Rights and an elected member of the Permanent Forum, sits down with Desiree Cormier Smith, the US State Department’s Special Representative for Racial Equality and Justice

Credit: Photo by Karen Juanita Carrillo

The US government has been widely criticized for not announcing the importance of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action (DDPA) which was adopted 21 years ago at the World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance. The World Conference Against Racism helped push the UN to establish a decade for the recognition of the global black diaspora.

The problem the US has with the DDPA, Cormier Smith said, is that it is singling out Israel and then some restrictions on free speech that are inconsistent with our constitution. She insisted that this does not mean that the US disagrees with the goals of the DDPA. Let me be clear about this. The Durban Declaration and Program of Action are intended to be a blueprint for how member states can work towards the elimination of racial discrimination, intolerance and xenophobia. We agree with these goals; we are committed to these goals. We simply disagree with the DDPA as a policy.

The United States played a major role in shaping the Permanent Forum, Cormier Smith asserted. We advocated the establishment of the Permanent Forum as part of that Decade. We were strong supporters of the creation of that forum. And we also strongly supported the participation, strong participation, of civil society in the forum as central to the forum.

Not all member states were fans [sic] her’s. I want to make sure that this is on record, that we were one of the loudest voices to ensure that civil society could be strongly involved, because we thought it was important for the credibility of the forum: you have to have the people who are the most nearby. to the pain be part of the solution because they have the best answers, they have the best solutions.

Howard University professor Justin Hansford, who also serves as an elected member of the Permanent Forum, explained that some of the recommendations and suggestions made by activists and community organizations will be part of the Permanent Forum’s final conclusions and recommendations for the UN.

One of the interesting things about the forum for me is that it is not only about civil society engagement with official mechanisms and bodies. It’s about talking to each other, added Prof. Hansford. I know some of the things that people have talked about in the sessions, they’ve gone sideways and had people approach them and start projects and build relationships. So there’s a lot that can happen just by letting people know what you’re interested in doing and this is a platform where we had, I think we were at 1,200 people, both online and in person on the forum. These are all human rights activists fighting for black people all over the world. What is exciting is that they will build connections and relationships and come up with their own projects even outside of anything that happens in the official forum. And here a lot of changes will happen.

