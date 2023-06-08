



Bored Room Ventures mobilizes the web3 community to fight hunger, feed families around the globe COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Starting tomorrow, Bored Room Ventures will present “From hunger to hope,” a web3 charity art exhibit supporting Compassion International during global food crisis. The world is hungrier than ever, with children in poverty among the most vulnerable. According to the World Food Program, as much 828 million people go to bed hungry every night and extreme weather, rising costs and conflict are exacerbating the worst food shortages the world has seen in decades.

From Hunger to Hope, a web3 art exhibition fighting hunger around the globe, will run from June 9-23.

That’s why Bored Room Ventures is bringing the web3 community together to fight this hunger crisis in partnership with Compassion to bring attention to the plight of children and families struggling with food insecurity and feed 20,000 people in immediate need. The art exhibition will begin on June 9with eighth of a kind auction (1/1) no interchangeable tokens (NFTs) created by world-renowned digital artists and two open editions, which can be produced by anyone contributing a minimum of 50 dollars to fight hunger in ngahungertohope.xyz. Participating artists and projects include Jeremy Cowart, Julie Pacino, Tennessee Loveless, Joelle McTigue, Rachel Wood, Pixelmon, BBRCAND Sad Girls Bar. Digital artist Jeremy Cowart has a long history with Compassion, recently traveled to PERU to meet one of the children he sponsors. He shares, “I’ve always said that my mission is at the intersection of creativity and empathy. So whenever I can connect art with service and love for others, I’m really intrigued. To combine my love for art and NFT- with my love for the work Compassion does, it was a no-brainer.” “From Hunger to Hope” will take place both online and in the metaverse, where users can engage in an immersive 3D digital art gallery. NFTs will be placed on Ethereum blockchain, coupled with impact data showing how funds raised are being used to help those around the world. The event will close with a personal viewing of the work of art in June 22 at Superchief Gallery NFT at New York, NY before it officially ended June 23. Rachel Wood, a featured artist at the event, hopes to encourage others to be generous and place a higher value on education in the fight against hunger. She explains, “By eradicating hunger, we empower individuals to live vibrant and purposeful lives, making a difference in their communities and the world at large. Through education, we ignite a spark of hope and optimism, enabling people to understand their potential to shape their destinies and build a radiant future for themselves and those around them”. Last July, Compassion experienced this “spark of hope and optimism” when the organization launched its first NFT collection, “My Hands.” In just 25 minutes, the collection was completely sold out, taking off $220,000 to provide 32 students from Haiti with a full four-year university education, a laptop, leadership development training and ongoing support for their education. More than 1,200 individuals attended the mint and the message was clear that Christians and philanthropists want to show up for others and see the web3 used for good. Stephen McCaskella lead product manager on Compassion’s innovation team, concludes, “Web3 is about the empowering nature of decentralization. We are truly inspired by the ability of web3 artists and communities to come together around a common mission to alleviate the global food crisis. It is a profound testament to what is possible when development organizations and web3 communities come together on behalf of the vulnerable.” For more information on From Hunger to Hope, visit ngahungertohope.xyz. To learn more about Compassion’s web3 presence, join ours disagreement (where you can ask Compassion staff questions directly via the #support channel) or follow us on Twitter at @Compassion_3 . About Compassion International Compassion International is a Christian child development organization working to free children from poverty in the name of Jesus. Founded in 1952, Compassion partners with more than 8,500 local churches in 29 program countries to provide spiritual, economic, social and physical care to over two million infants, children and youth in poverty. Ranked #12 on Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Top Charities, Compassion is a founding member of the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and an accredited charity with the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance . For more information, visit compassion.com or follow us Facebook, InstagramAND I tweet. MEDIA CONTACT:

Allison Wilburn

219-384-8177

[email protected] SOURCE Compassion International

