Meet an Alum: Ithar Hassan – School of World Studies





Hassan, international studies student and Democratic Party of Virginia intern, reflects on her experiences at VCU.

In the heart of Richmond, Ithar Hassan found himself called to Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of World Studies. The International Studies program, known for its robust and diverse curriculum, played a crucial role in shaping her career in global politics. Hassan’s journey began in a small town in Northern Virginia, where she developed a keen interest in international studies and politics. “When I first walked onto the VCU campus, I felt like I found my new home,” Hassan said, recalling her high school days visiting prospective colleges. Her decision to join VCU was influenced by the welcoming atmosphere and diverse community she experienced on her first visit. Hassan’s passion for international studies was fueled by her family history. As immigrants from Sudan, their experiences in the country inspired him to delve deeper into global politics. She said, “Developments outside of Sudan over the past several years have only furthered my desire to educate myself on the world’s ongoing dynamics.” The International Studies program at VCU gave Hassan the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics. Her coursework spanned from the Arab Spring to issues of secularization and conflicts such as those between Palestine and Israel. She found the program’s interconnected approach to these topics particularly enriching, saying, “It makes it so much more exciting to explore new angles and connections.” Hassan did not limit her learning to the classroom. She took an active part in local politics, interning with the Democratic Party of Virginia. This experience allowed her to engage young voters and educate them about their rights, which she considered “the highlight of my college career.” Hassan’s journey to VCU was not without its challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic brought a wave of self-doubt. But she found strength in her professors’ commitment to innovative teaching and their unwavering support, which helped her stay on track. She reflected, “I was able to rediscover my interests. Through their efforts, I felt less out of place and more comfortable sharing my thoughts and opinions on important issues.” Now a freshman law student at American University’s Washington College of Law, Hassan plans to use her degree in International Studies to pursue a career in international law. She believes the program equipped her with the skills and knowledge needed to make a real difference in the world of diplomacy. Hassan’s advice to prospective students considering a degree in International Studies is to remain curious and informed about international degrees. “Staying curious is the key to this field of study,” she said. “Take advantage of the broader perspectives that are available to you because it is people like you and me who will have the opportunity to engage in these challenging issues.”

