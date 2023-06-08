International
World Oceans Day highlights the need to protect the foundations of life
AND Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for greater action to protect oceans in his message to mark World Oceans Day on Thursday.
The ocean is the foundation of life. It supplies the air we breathe and the food we eat. It regulates our climate and weather. The ocean is our planets the largest reservoir of biodiversityhe said.
The worst enemy
In addition to these benefits, the ocean also produces resources that support communities, prosperity and health. Worldwide, just over a billion people rely on fish as their main source of protein.
We must be the oceans best friend. But now, humanity is his worst enemyhe said, pointing to the evidence.
The UN chief said human-caused climate change is warming the planet, disrupting weather patterns and ocean currents, and changing marine ecosystems and the species that live there.
Marine biodiversity is also under attack from overfishing, overexploitation and ocean acidification, fish stocks are being depleted and coastal waters are polluted with chemicals, plastics and human waste.
The tides are turning
But this year World Oceans Day reminds us of that the tides are changinghe said.
Mr. Guterres recalled that last December, countries adopted an ambitious global goal to conserve and manage 30 percent of land, marine and coastal areas by the end of the decade.
Last year also saw a landmark agreement on fisheries subsidies and the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal, where the world agreed to push for more positive action.
Fulfill the promise
Negotiations for a global, legally binding treaty to end plastic pollution are underway, and in March, countries agreed on the landmark High Seas Treaty on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.
Realizing the great promise of these initiatives it requires collective commitmentsaid Mr. Guterres.
This World Oceans Day lets keep pushing for action. Today and every day, let’s put the ocean first.
Important for food security: FAO
There is not a single global problem today, be it climate change, food security or poverty, that can be solved without considering the ocean as part of the solution.
This is the message from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), ahead of World Oceans Day on Thursday.
The ocean is already there The main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world and offers many opportunities to help feed the growing global population.
Manuel Barange, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy and Resources at FAO, highlighted the rapid development of aquaculture – the cultivation of fish and aquatic plants:
Aquaculture has been the fastest-growing food production system for the past five decades, from almost zero three or four decades ago, to now about the same production as capture fisheries, he said.
We expect that the aquaculture of increases by about 25 percent between now and the end of this decade.
FAO has led a Blue Transformation Initiative which promotes aquatic foods as part of the solution to hunger and malnutrition.
It aims to ensure that fisheries are managed effectively and sustainably, and that the aquatic food value chain is transparent to the consumer.
The agency says that approx 600 million people depend on fishing and aquaculture for their livelihoods.
